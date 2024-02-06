Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    Here's how Rajinikanth reacted to Thalapathy Vijay joining politics

    On February 2, actor Vijay made the long-awaited announcement regarding the foundation of his political party, Tamizhaga Vetri Kazhagam.

    Thalapathy Vijay has made news ever since he announced his decision to leave the film industry and enter politics. Many of his supporters are thrilled with the news. Rajinikanth has also responded to the news. India Today said that the actor congratulated Vijay on his political debut.

    Rajinikanth was spotted outside the airport on Tuesday, according to a video posted on X. When a photographer questioned Rajinikanth about Vijay's political career declaration, he said, "Congratulations," repeatedly. According to the article, he also wished him well in his political career. Rajinikanth is presently filming for director TJ Gnanavel's Vettaiyan.

    On February 2, actor Vijay made a long-awaited announcement regarding the foundation of his political organisation, Tamizhaga Vetri Kazhagam (TVK), which translates to Tamil Nadu's Victory Organisation. He announced the news on the platform X (previously Twitter). In his message, Vijay underlined the need for political power to carry out social work more efficiently, notwithstanding the continuous efforts of his fan club, Vijay Makkal Iyakkam. He has stated that he will leave films.

    “You all are well aware of the political situation of Tamil Nadu. On one side, we have a dysfunctional administration and corrupt political culture, and on the other, we have divisive politics that aims to divide people along the lines of caste, creed, and religion. Both impede our progress. It is uncontestable truth that people, more so in Tamil Nadu, are longing for a change in a political scenario and want a selfless, honest, secular and talented party to bring about a change. In this case, it is my long-term intention and desire to help the people of Tamil Nadu and the Tamil community, who gave me name, fame, and everything after my parents, as much as I can,” the statement read.

    “Politics is not just another career for me. It is a sacred people’s work. I have been preparing myself for it for a long time. Politics is not a hobby for me. That is my deepest desire. I want to fully involve myself in it,” the actor said in the statement.

    Vijay is presently filming The Greatest of All Time (GOAT), written and directed by Venkat Prabhu. It is expected to be released in cinemas in June or late 2024.

