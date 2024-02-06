Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    'Bastar: The Naxal story' teaser OUT: Adah Sharma starrer to release on THIS date

    Excitement soars as Vipul Amrutlal Shah, Sudipto Sen, and Adah Sharma reunite for 'Bastar: The Naxal Story.' The heartwarming teaser, featuring Adah Sharma's powerful monologue as IPS Neerja Madhvan, unveils truths about martyrs and exposes propaganda, urging deep reflection

    Bastar The Naxal story' teaser OUT: Adah Sharma starrer to release on THIS date ATG
    Author
    Team Asianet Newsable
    First Published Feb 6, 2024, 12:12 PM IST

    Since the day Vipul Amrutlal Shah ,Sudipto Sen and Adah Sharma, the team of 'The Kerala Story' joined hands again for  'Bastar :The Naxal Story', there is a huge excitement. The teaser is out and it is heartwarming, strong, emotional, courageous.  

    Ever since the announcement of the film was made , the masses were eagerly waiting to watch another spine chilling and real life based film from the team , and with the teaser being out it looks like they are ready to pack a solid punch again.

    The teaser showcased the one minute long monologue enacted by Adah Sharma's character IPS Neerja Madhvan and it is sure to fill everyone with the goosebumps.

    ALSO READ: Anjali Arora IGNORES question on Munawar Faruqui's Bigg Boss 17 win; chooses to stay silent [Video]

    The monologue is the glimpse of the strong narration of the film and some truths that will be unfolded by the team of the film.

    In the teaser the makers have exposed the truth about number of martiers and how Psudo intellectuals in our country are running a propaganda to divide the country funded by China. Now is the time to think deep. 

    Produced by Vipul Amrutlal Shah's Sunshine pictures and co-produced by Aashin A. Shah, 'Bastar: The Naxal Story' is directed by Sudipto Sen and will have Adah Sharma in the lead. The film will be released on 15th March 2024, in cinemas worldwide.

    Last Updated Feb 6, 2024, 12:12 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Eagle REVIEW Is Ravi Teja's action thriller's worth watching? Read THIS RBA

    'Eagle' REVIEW: Is Ravi Teja's action thriller's worth watching? Read THIS

    'Love Storiyaan': Karan Johar ventures into real-life modern love stories crafted by six directors RKK

    'Love Storiyaan': Karan Johar ventures into real-life modern love stories crafted by six directors

    Anjali Arora IGNORES question on Munawar Faruqui's Bigg Boss 17 win; chooses to stay silent [Video] ATG

    Anjali Arora IGNORES question on Munawar Faruqui's Bigg Boss 17 win; chooses to stay silent [Video]

    Demon Slayer To the Hashira Training When and where to watch in India RBA

    ‘Demon Slayer: To the Hashira Training’: When and where to watch in India

    Your Alpha heroes...'; Kangana Ranaut asks Sandeep Vanga Reddy to NEVER cast her in his movies ATG

    'Your Alpha heroes...'; Kangana Ranaut asks Sandeep Vanga Reddy to NEVER cast her in his movies

    Recent Stories

    Football ISL 2023-24: Sergio Lobera lauds Odisha FC as they claim top spot with dominant 3-0 win osf

    ISL 2023-24: Sergio Lobera lauds Odisha FC as they claim top spot with dominant 3-0 win

    All you need to know about BAPS Hindu Mandir in Abu Dhabi anr

    All you need to know about BAPS Hindu Mandir in Abu Dhabi

    Love Demon Slayer? 7 similar anime series to watch NOW RBA

    Love Demon Slayer? 7 similar anime series to watch NOW

    Bengaluru: BMRCL mulls opening of two more new routes of Namma Metro by year-end vkp

    Bengaluru: BMRCL mulls opening of two more new routes of Namma Metro by year-end

    Aam Aadmi books Maharaja suites in five star hotels for Rs 10 lakh a night? BJP mocks Arvind Kejriwal

    Aam Aadmi books Maharaja suites in five star hotels for Rs 10 lakh a night? BJP mocks Arvind Kejriwal (WATCH)

    Recent Videos

    World Cancer Day: Cervical Cancer facts, symptoms, diagnosis, treatment and more

    Explained: Cervical Cancer facts, symptoms, diagnosis, treatment and more (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    World Cancer Day: The inspiring story of Raaj Kumar Bothra who survived ampullary carcinoma

    World Cancer Day: The inspiring story of Raaj Kumar Bothra (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    World Cancer Day: Demystifying the myths about cancers (WATCH)

    World Cancer Day: Demystifying the myths about cancers (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Pariksha Pe Charcha 2024 PM Modi top tips for parents watch video gcw

    Pariksha Pe Charcha 2024: PM Modi's top tips for parents (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Pariksha Pe Charcha 2024 PM Modi checks out projects of students ahead of 7th edition at Bharat Mandapam in Delhi gcw

    Pariksha Pe Charcha 2024: PM Modi checks out projects of students ahead of 7th edition at Bharat Mandapam

    Video Icon