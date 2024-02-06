Alia Bhatt turns executive producer for 'Poacher', film details here

Entertainment
Prime Video today announced that Alia Bhatt has come on board as Executive Producer for its upcoming Amazon Original Series 'Poacher'.
'Poacher' is an investigative crime series based on true events that unearth the largest ivory poaching ring in Indian history.
This first-of-its-kind project brings the world of environmental conservation and entertainment together with the intent of highlighting a key global concern – illegal poaching.
Emmy-award-winning filmmaker Richie Mehta has created, written, and directed the series.
The cast comprises Nimisha Sajayan, Roshan Mathew, and Dibyendu Bhattacharya in pivotal roles.
Alia Bhatt shared, “Being part of this incredibly significant project is an honor, for both me and the entire team at Eternal Sunshine Productions."
"The impact of 'Poacher' was deeply personal, and Richie’s portrayal of the urgent issue of wildlife crime resonated strongly with me. The storytelling genuinely moved me."
"I am confident that 'Poacher' will serve as an eye-opener, delivering a powerful message to be more compassionate and considerate towards all living beings."
'Poacher' which unfolds primarily in Malayalam, Hindi, and English, is set to premiere on Prime Video on February 23 in multiple languages.