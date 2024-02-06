Entertainment

Alia Bhatt turns executive producer for 'Poacher', film details here

Image credits: Instagram

Alia Bhatt as producer

Prime Video today announced that Alia Bhatt has come on board as Executive Producer for its upcoming Amazon Original Series 'Poacher'.

Image credits: Instagram

'Poacher'

'Poacher' is an investigative crime series based on true events that unearth the largest ivory poaching ring in Indian history. 

Image credits: Instagram

'Poacher'

This first-of-its-kind project brings the world of environmental conservation and entertainment together with the intent of highlighting a key global concern – illegal poaching. 

Image credits: Instagram

Richie Mehta

Emmy-award-winning filmmaker Richie Mehta has created, written, and directed the series.

Image credits: IMDb

The cast

The cast comprises Nimisha Sajayan, Roshan Mathew, and Dibyendu Bhattacharya in pivotal roles.

Image credits: Instagram

Alia Bhatt's statement

Alia Bhatt shared, “Being part of this incredibly significant project is an honor, for both me and the entire team at Eternal Sunshine Productions."

Image credits: Instagram

Alia Bhatt's statement

"The impact of 'Poacher' was deeply personal, and Richie’s portrayal of the urgent issue of wildlife crime resonated strongly with me. The storytelling genuinely moved me."

Image credits: our own

Alia Bhatt's statement

"I am confident that 'Poacher' will serve as an eye-opener, delivering a powerful message to be more compassionate and considerate towards all living beings."

Image credits: our own

'Poacher' release date

'Poacher' which unfolds primarily in Malayalam, Hindi, and English, is set to premiere on Prime Video on February 23 in multiple languages. 

Image credits: our own
Find Next One