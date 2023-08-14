Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Kriti Sanon stuns in a black latex 'fit, fans say, "Can't wait to see you doing some kick ass action scenes"

    First Published Aug 14, 2023, 5:37 PM IST

    Kriti Sanon is one of India's top names when it comes to leading actresses and the Delhi hailing model turned actor has made a big name for herself. And the actress in her 9 year journey has always managed to surprise fans with her versatile range as a performer and now her latest post in an action avatar has them extremely excited! Taking to her social media, Kriti shared a short video clip from a set where she is seen rocking a super hot black latex outfit as she captioned it, "Did anyone say "ACTION" ? 👀

    Also Read: Bhola Shankar star Chiranjeevi to undergo knee surgery; actor goes on break

     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     

    This unexpected treat to fans left them all panting as Kriti suddenly decided to raise the heat and excitement and had fans wanting to see the actress in an action film immediately or guessing whether its part of her look for her upcoming action film, Ganapath with Tiger Shroff. The anticipating fans have been commenting, see what they have to say-

    One fan commented, "this looks so so amazing!! after seeing this, can't wait for jassi! ❤️krits! you deserve so much more, all the happiness 💓thank you for being my unpaid therapist🥰 & we love you kritss!🫶🏻” Another wrote, "Can't wait to see you doing some kick ass action scenes in ganapath! Jassi can't wait to meet you! @kritisanon i am so sure you are gonna nail it in ganapath with your sharp features. Go girl kill it🔥❤️” One other fan said, "Kriti u as a action lady❤️❤️” A user also commented, "Oh my God, jaw dropping look😮 , Hollywood actress look less in front of mv beautiful😍❤️ kriti💖 , I LOVE YOU MY BUTTERFLY 🦋…” While one said, "Jassi vibes😍” Another also said, "The most iconic actress and she is grace and perfection..❣️❣️she is a self made queen” One added,”Boss Lady 🔥💥”

    On the film front, the leading lady is all set to be seen in her 3rd release this year with 'Ganapath part 1', she also has a robotic love story with Shahid Kapoor in the pipeline, 'The Crew' with Kareena Kapoor Khan and Tabu as well as her own production venture- Do Patti.

