Aditi Rao Hydari warns fans about an imposter using her identity on WhatsApp to contact photographers. She urges everyone to stay cautious and verify messages.

Aditi Rao Hydari has issued a strong statement to her fans, colleagues, and especially her comrades from the photography and entertainment fraternity. She does so after discovering an imposter on WhatsApp who has been misusing her name.

Aditi Rao Hydari Alerts Fans About Fake WhatsApp Account

Aditi later took to her social media channels, informing everyone to remain cautionary while adding that they would have to verify before they believe unknown numbers impersonating her. In response to her allegations, she stated that she does not reach out to photographers or industry associates in any such communication, clarifying that the messages circulating are indeed fake.

Aditi Rao Hydari wrote, ‘’I wanted to flag something that a few people brought to my notice today. Someone has been pretending to be me on WhatsApp, using my pictures and messaging photographers about ‘photoshoots. It isn’t me. I don’t reach out like this, and I don’t use any personal number for work. Everything always goes through my team. Please be careful and don’t engage with that number. If you come across anything odd, just let my team know. Thank you all for those who have my back and are so protective and kind."

Impersonator Targeting Photographers

As reported by her warning, the imposter is apparently contacting photographers on purpose-most probably to gain access and information or scamming them on her name. Aditi Rao Hydari urged people to report or immediately block the contact. Aditi has encouraged her followers to check her verified accounts for genuine information.

Increasing Anxiety Over Celebrity Impersonation

This has added to a longer list of occurrences in which personalities find themselves swindled in the arena of virtual identity today. This newer version of fraud, unlike the older forms, is pretty smoothed out with respect to ease of detection. Aditi's alert is proactive action taken to ensure that fans and collaborators double-check sources before engaging in outside matters.