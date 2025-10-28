Aditi Rao Hydari to Janhvi Kapoor: 6 Bollywood Divas’ Stunning Cosmetic Makeovers
Aditi Rao Hydari, celebrating her 47th birthday on October 28, has allegedly undergone multiple plastic surgeries to enhance her looks. She’s not alone—many Bollywood actresses have faced similar transformation rumours.
Aditi Rao Hydari
Aditi Rao Hydari has allegedly undergone multiple facial plastic surgeries over the years. Her changing features are quite evident in these pictures, highlighting the noticeable transformations that have sparked discussions among fans and industry watchers alike.
Anushka Sharma
Popular Bollywood actress Anushka Sharma also finds her name on this list. She allegedly underwent lip surgery, which became a major talking point among fans and media, sparking widespread discussions about her transformed appearance and beauty evolution over the years.
Janhvi Kapoor
Janhvi Kapoor reportedly transformed her appearance through multiple cosmetic surgeries even before making her Bollywood debut. Her facial features have visibly changed over the years, fueling ongoing discussions about her beauty evolution and the pressures of stardom in the industry.
Priyanka Chopra
Priyanka Chopra reportedly underwent multiple facial surgeries early in her career to enhance her looks. These transformations contributed to her evolving appearance, drawing attention and speculation from fans and media about the changes over the years.
Kareena Kapoor Khan
Kareena Kapoor Khan has allegedly undergone multiple surgeries over the years. The noticeable differences in her facial features are clearly visible in these before-and-after pictures, sparking widespread discussion about her transformations in Bollywood.
Aishwarya Rai Bachchan
Aishwarya Rai Bachchan looked noticeably different in her early days. Over time, she has allegedly undergone multiple facial surgeries, which are evident in her transformed appearance, drawing attention and speculation from fans and media alike.