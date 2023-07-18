Heart of Stone Alia Bhatt poster: Actress plays Keya Dhawan, enigmatic hacker who controls all odds

Fans are giddy with anticipation to witness Alia Bhatt in the Netflix drama "Heart of Stone," which marks her Hollywood debut. The film's first poster is finally out and available on the internet.

Fans are giddy with anticipation to witness Alia Bhatt in the Netflix drama "Heart of Stone," which marks her Hollywood debut. Although it is now evident that the actress is portraying the antagonist for the first time in her career, it remains to be seen how she handles the overtly action-packed moments. In the movie, the actress will appear onscreen alongside Jamie Dornan and Gal Gadot. In her Hollywood debut with the Netflix film "Heart of Stone," Alia Bhatt plays a villain for the first time ever. Before it is officially released today, IndiaToday.in exclusively presents to you her official poster. In the action movie, the actress's character will go by the name Keya Dhawan. Alia, who plays an elusive hacker in charge of all the odds, is at the centre of this high-stakes espionage.

ALSO READ: Oppenheimer in India: Christopher Nolan's film tickets sold at Rs 2,450; read details

A rookie technician named Rachel Stone (Gal Gadot) works for a top-notch MI6 team under the command of lead agent Parker (Jamie Dornan). Her MI6 team is unaware that Stone truly works for the Charter, a clandestine peacekeeping organisation that uses cutting-edge technology to neutralise international threats and is kept a secret even from fellow agents.

As a brilliant field agent who adheres to the job, follows the figures, and has no faith in anyone, Rachel has been taught to be the epitome of a professional. Rachel's two lives come together when a routine mission is thrown off by the enigmatic hacker Keya Dhawan (Alia Bhatt). Her humanity may be her greatest asset as she fights to defend the Charter and tries to overcome the obstacles. The movie will be released in Telugu, Tamil, Hindi, and English only on Netflix on August 11.

Gadot shared a video on Instagram on Friday in which she and her co-stars Alia, Jamie, and Matthias Schweighöfer tease the movie in only 15 seconds. The 30-year-old actress stumbles while shouting "poisoned knife fight" as they begin the game and continue to drop hints. Instead of speaking as the video goes on and the time runs out, the actress can be heard making a perplexed grunt that causes her co-stars to start laughing. It is safe to say that this was not warmly received by online users. Some people praised her for making it this far in her career without using a "fake accent" like other actresses had, but others ridiculed her.

ALSO READ: Good news for Taylor Swift's fans; singer becomes first female artist with 4 albums in Billboard's Top 10