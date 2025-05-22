3 Big Reasons Why WWE Needs to Bring Back Matt Cardona After 5 Years
Former Intercontinental Champion Matt Cardona (fka Zack Ryder) has been away from WWE since 2020. Here’s why a return in 2025 could be a game-changer for the company.
Cardona’s Fan Base Is Bigger Than Ever
Matt Cardona was always a fan favorite during his WWE run as Zack Ryder, but his post-WWE career has taken his popularity to another level. From GCW to NWA to Impact, Cardona has reinvented himself as the “Indy God,” building a loyal fanbase that is far beyond the WWE Universe.
His in-ring skills have improved, and his confidence on the mic has turned into main-event level charisma. Bringing him back now would not just be nostalgic, it would pull in fans from across the independent wrestling scene and instantly boost WWE's midcard depth.
WWE’s Creative Needs Fresh, Proven Talent
WWE’s current programming has come under fire for relying too heavily on the same stars and repetitive angles. While main-event feuds continues to be top, the mid-card scene lacks spark. Cardona offers the perfect solution.
He’s a familiar face, capable of adding variety to the roster. With WWE re-signing talents like Andrade, Rusev, and Aleister Black, Cardona's return would fit the current trend of reintegrating released talent who’ve grown outside the system. His journey since 2020 proves he's ready for a serious run.
A Power Couple Pairing with Chelsea Green
Chelsea Green, Cardona’s real-life wife, has seen her WWE stock drop recently, especially after losing the Women’s United States Championship and entering a losing streak. Her current faction feels directionless, and WWE could use her real-life relationship with Cardona to reinvent both their careers.
As a duo, they’ve already proven their chemistry in the indie circuit. Reuniting them on-screen in WWE could bring a new dynamic to both the men’s and women’s divisions. Whether as a heel power couple or anti-hero fan favorites, their pairing gives creative more flexibility and opens doors for interesting faction feuds.