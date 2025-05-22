Image Credit : Getty

Matt Cardona was always a fan favorite during his WWE run as Zack Ryder, but his post-WWE career has taken his popularity to another level. From GCW to NWA to Impact, Cardona has reinvented himself as the “Indy God,” building a loyal fanbase that is far beyond the WWE Universe.

His in-ring skills have improved, and his confidence on the mic has turned into main-event level charisma. Bringing him back now would not just be nostalgic, it would pull in fans from across the independent wrestling scene and instantly boost WWE's midcard depth.