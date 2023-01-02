Hawkeye star Jeremy Renner is critical but stable after the snow-plowing incident

It is an upsetting piece of news for the Marvel hero Hawkeye fans. Actor Jeremy Renner is in a critical but stable condition after he injured himself while plowing snow in Nevada's Reno over the weekend.

This weekend many stars rang in their New Year with family and friends. While some times, we witness how Hollywood stars encounter life-threatening situations which can turn any happy time or moment into a critical nightmare. Something similar happened with the Hawkeye star Jeremy Renner.

Jeremy Renner severely injured himself while plowing the snow in Nevada's Reno over the weekend. This accident took place on Sunday. According to a globally verifiable publication report, the actor is receiving excellent care. The best team of doctors, are handling the star personally.

The 'Avengers' star got airlifted to the hospital after the accident. For those unaware, Jeremy Renner is a two-time Oscar nominee and is the star of Marvel's 'Avengers' and 'Captain America' films. The actor has a residence in Washoe County, Nevada for several years, according to a reputed journal.

The report also elucidated on the fact that his home is within a region in Nevada. This region received heavy snow on New Year's Eve that hit power supply for more than 35,000 homes in Washoe and other counties. Jeremy Renner was nominated for Best Actor at the 2010 Academy Awards for his performance in The Hurt Locker. Besides, The Marvel star also was nominated for his performance as a supporting actor in The Town.

Jeremy Renner is currently appearing in Mayor of Kingstown, streaming on Paramount+. It's second season is set to set to debut this month. The series is created by Taylor Sheridan and Hugh Dillon and produced by 101 Studios, Bosque Ranch Productions, MTV Entertainment Studios, and Paramount Network. In addition to starring in Marvel films, Renner has also played pivotal roles in Mission: Impossible series, Arrival, American Hustle, and 28 Weeks Later. According to a leading global entertainment portal, the actor fractured his right elbow and his left wrist while filming the comedy Tag.