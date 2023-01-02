Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Hawkeye star Jeremy Renner is critical but stable after the snow-plowing incident

    It is an upsetting piece of news for the Marvel hero Hawkeye fans. Actor Jeremy Renner is in a critical but stable condition after he injured himself while plowing snow in Nevada's Reno over the weekend.

    Hawkeye star Jeremy Renner is critical but stable after the snow-plowing incident vma
    Author
    Vrinda Mundara
    First Published Jan 2, 2023, 3:08 PM IST

    This weekend many stars rang in their New Year with family and friends. While some times, we witness how Hollywood stars encounter life-threatening situations which can turn any happy time or moment into a critical nightmare. Something similar happened with the Hawkeye star Jeremy Renner. 

    Jeremy Renner severely injured himself while plowing the snow in Nevada's Reno over the weekend. This accident took place on Sunday. According to a globally verifiable publication report, the actor is receiving excellent care. The best team of doctors, are handling the star personally.

    ALSO READ: Tunisha Sharma death: Lawyer claims how Sheezan's mental health got impacted by being in custody

    The 'Avengers' star got airlifted to the hospital after the accident. For those unaware, Jeremy Renner is a two-time Oscar nominee and is the star of Marvel's 'Avengers' and 'Captain America' films. The actor has a residence in Washoe County, Nevada for several years, according to a reputed journal.

    The report also elucidated on the fact that his home is within a region in Nevada. This region received heavy snow on New Year's Eve that hit power supply for more than 35,000 homes in Washoe and other counties. Jeremy Renner was nominated for Best Actor at the 2010 Academy Awards for his performance in The Hurt Locker. Besides, The Marvel star also was nominated for his performance as a supporting actor in The Town.

    ALSO READ: Who is Ruhaanika Dhawan, the young TV actress who bought her dream house in Mumbai worth crores?

    Jeremy Renner is currently appearing in Mayor of Kingstown, streaming on Paramount+. It's second season is set to set to debut this month. The series is created by Taylor Sheridan and Hugh Dillon and produced by 101 Studios, Bosque Ranch Productions, MTV Entertainment Studios, and Paramount Network. In addition to starring in Marvel films, Renner has also played pivotal roles in Mission: Impossible series, Arrival, American Hustle, and 28 Weeks Later. According to a leading global entertainment portal, the actor fractured his right elbow and his left wrist while filming the comedy Tag.

    Last Updated Jan 2, 2023, 3:09 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Shaakuntalam Samantha Ruth Prabhu's mythological film to release in 3D on THIS date RBA

    Shaakuntalam: Samantha Ruth Prabhu's mythological film to release in 3D on THIS date

    Vijay Varma, Tamannaah Bhatia dating? Video of them kissing at New Year Party VIRAL RBA

    Vijay Varma, Tamannaah Bhatia dating? Video of them kissing at New Year Party VIRAL

    Allu Arjun's Pushpa: The Rise takes Russia by storm- read details RBA

    Allu Arjun's Pushpa: The Rise takes Russia by storm- read details

    Who is Ruhaanika Dhawan ? the young TV actress buys her dream house in Mumbai worth crores vma

    Who is Ruhaanika Dhawan, the young TV actress who bought her dream house in Mumbai worth crores?

    Tunisha Sharma death: Lawyer claims how Sheezan's mental health got impacted by being in custody vma

    Tunisha Sharma death: Lawyer claims how Sheezan's mental health got impacted by being in custody

    Recent Stories

    Shaakuntalam Samantha Ruth Prabhu's mythological film to release in 3D on THIS date RBA

    Shaakuntalam: Samantha Ruth Prabhu's mythological film to release in 3D on THIS date

    Happy New Year 2023: Border-Gavaskar Trophy to Asia Cup to ICC World Cup - Check out Team India commitments-ayh

    Happy New Year 2023: Border-Gavaskar Trophy to Asia Cup to ICC World Cup - Check out Team India's commitments

    Indias manufacturing PMI hits 13-month high in December on rise in new orders; check details AJR

    India's manufacturing PMI hits 13-month high in December on rise in new orders; check details

    Vijay Varma, Tamannaah Bhatia dating? Video of them kissing at New Year Party VIRAL RBA

    Vijay Varma, Tamannaah Bhatia dating? Video of them kissing at New Year Party VIRAL

    Nysa Devgn marks New Year 2023 eve in Dubai with Orhan Awatramani, Ahan Shetty, and friends - VIEW PICS vma

    Nysa Devgn marks New Year 2023 eve in Dubai with Orhan Awatramani, Ahan Shetty, and friends - VIEW PICS

    Recent Videos

    Hit-and-Run case: Delhi Police hit with cover-up charge; AAP gives political twist

    Hit-and-Run case: Delhi Police hit with cover-up charge; AAP gives political twist

    Video Icon
    Shocking hit-and-run case in Delhi; 20-year-old girl dragged under car for kilometres

    New Year hit-and-run case shocks Delhi; CCTV confirms young girl was dragged under car for kilometres

    Video Icon
    Watch First batch of Agniveers reported at the Maratha Light Infrantry Regimental Centre

    Watch: When the first batch of Agniveers reported at the Maratha Light Infantry Regimental Centre

    Video Icon
    WATCH Rishabh Pant makes narrow escape in deadly car crash-ayh

    WATCH: Rishabh Pant makes narrow escape in deadly car crash

    Video Icon
    Caught on CCTV: Cricketer Rishabh Pant's Mercedes car crash

    Caught on CCTV: Rishabh Pant's Mercedes car crash

    Video Icon