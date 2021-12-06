  • Facebook
    Has Salman Khan's bodyguard Shera been invited to Vicky Kaushal-Katrina Kaif's marriage?

    Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif may have had a history, but that is not coming in the way of her wedding. Will Sallu's bodyguard Shera attend the wedding of Vicky and Katrina? Here's what we know.
     

    Author
    Team Newsable
    Mumbai, First Published Dec 6, 2021, 6:08 PM IST
    Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif may have had a past, but that is not coming in the way of her big day. It looks like Sallu bhai's private security guard, Shera, shall be providing extra security for Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif's big fat wedding. The pair will be getting married on December 9, and the preparations of the same are underway.

    Salman's bodyguard Shera has his own security company called Tiger Security. Reportedly, they would be in charge of the security at the Six Senses Fort where the marriage will be taking place. Reportedly Barwara police shall also monitor the venue as a lot of VIP and Bollywood stars would be seen at the venue.

    Previously India Today had reported that the pair had sent a list of SOP's that had to be followed by the guest. There was a no-phone policy, selfie rule. One could not reveal details of wedding attendance, post photos on social media, post location on social media, share contact on social media. Pictures were to be published only after they got approval from wedding planners. Reels could not be made at the wedding venue.

    The couple has been keeping details related to their wedding a secret, but their upcoming nuptials have been creating news. It is now being learnt that Neha Dhupia and Angad Bedi will be attending the wedding. Other Bollywood stars to be present would be Alia Bhatt, Karan Johar, Kabir Khan among others. Also read: Vicky Kaushal, Katrina Kaif wedding: Bride's family reaches Jaipur; gets traditional Rajasthani welcome

    All the wedding functions are set to be completed from December 7 to 10. Reportedly the pair will be having a Hindu marriage which shall be completed on December 8. Earlier today, Katrina's sister was spotted at the airport amid wedding celebrations. The makeup artist of the actress Daniel Bauer was also spotted at Katrina's home. Stay tuned to know about further updates related to their wedding. Also read: OMG Katrina Kaif, Vicky Kaushal wedding is a Rs 100 crore blockbluster, HOW? Read this SHOCKING INFO

