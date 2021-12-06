OMG Katrina Kaif, Vicky Kaushal wedding is a Rs 100 crore blockbluster, HOW? Read this SHOCKING INFO

Latest report suggests that an OTT giant has offered Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal's wedding footages a bomb for streaming on their platform; read more

If you live under the rock, you will know that Bollywood actors Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal are getting married this week on December 09. Guests are started coming to the grand venue at Six Senses Fort Barwara in Sawai Madhopur, Rajasthan.

All Katrina-Vicky Kaushal's guests will be welcome with traditional Rajasthani dance/songs, beverages made of Bajra is called Bajra Rabdi or Bajra Raab and flowers. There will be a cocktail accompanied by Mehendi, which will be on 7th, and Sangeet on the 8th. It is reported that Vicky and Katrina will fly by chopper to avoid the public and media.

Katrina Kaif is one of India's most popular female actresses; she has a huge fanbase extending in and around India. So it is a huge deal for Indian media and movie lovers to know every detail about the big event. It is said that Katrina and Vicky will be going for a short honeymoon at Ranthambore on December 10.

Now we have learned that Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal have been reportedly offered a whopping amount of Rs 100 crore for their exclusive wedding footage for streaming purposes on a popular OTT platform. The wedding will be a hit; hence the OTT platform wants to make the most as there are a lot of fans who wish to witness their favourite actresses as 'I DO'.