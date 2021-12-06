  • Facebook
    Vicky Kaushal, Katrina Kaif wedding: Bride's family reaches Jaipur; gets traditional Rajasthani welcome

    Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal and their families and close friends will reach the wedding venue today. People have started to arrive in Jaipur city ahead of the functions.

    Author
    Team Newsable
    Bangalore, First Published Dec 6, 2021, 4:47 PM IST
    Bollywood actors Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal are all set to get married on December 9 at Six Senses Fort Barwara in Sawai Madhopur, Rajasthan and family members of the bride, groom have started reaching the wedding venue today. Katrina's friend and stylist, Anahita Shroff Adajania, also arrived in Jaipur. Katrina’s dear friend and fitness trainer, Jasmin Karachiwala, will also be attending her wedding along with Dr Jewel Gamadia, a holistic celebrity expert and very close to the actress.

    The festivities will kickstart from December 7, and we have learnt some interesting details that the guests will enjoy traditional Rajasthani welcome at the resort. There will be a cocktail dinner accompanied by Mehendi, which is on the 7th, and Sangeet on the 8th. It is reported that Vicky and Katrina will fly by chopper to avoid the public and media. 

    A person at the Sawai Madhopur had informed an entertainment website that there will be a grand arrangement to welcome Vicky and Katrina and their guests. With traditional Rajasthani dance/songs, beverages made of Bajra is called Bajra Rabdi or Bajra Raab and flowers.

    It is winter so the drink will be served warm in sikora (clay cups). The reports staff will welcome the guests by putting teeka on their foreheads, gifting them a coconut, tying the kaangan doriya (red-yellow thread embellished with shells).

    According to reports, Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal will be going for a short honeymoon just after the wedding at Ranthambore on December 10. Katrina has to join her in shooting for Ramesh Taurani's film Merry Christmas with Tamil star Vijay Sethupathi soon after her wedding reception in Mumbai.

     
