'Has Patudi palace, goes to Gstaad..', Kareena Kapoor TROLLED for remarks on not chasing luxury

Kareena Kapoor Khan recently stirred controversy with a social media post sharing a quote from Clint Eastwood. The quote emphasized finding luxury in life's simple pleasures, such as laughter, health, and love, rather than material wealth. Kareena’s caption encouraged her followers to read the quote repeatedly, but it sparked backlash on Reddit.

Critics took to the platform to accuse Kareena of hypocrisy, given her affluent lifestyle and the grandeur of her husband Saif Ali Khan’s residence. One user remarked that it was amusing to see wealthy individuals discussing how luxury isn't everything when they themselves live in luxury. Another found it tone-deaf for rich people to dismiss the importance of money in life.

Comments included comparisons to Michael Corleone’s sentiment from The Godfather 2, suggesting that the wealthy's disdain for money is a tactic to keep the less fortunate disadvantaged. Other remarks highlighted the irony of Kareena, who enjoys staying at the Pataudi Palace and vacationing in Gstaad, promoting a message that contrasts with her lifestyle.

In more positive news, Kareena Kapoor Khan and filmmaker Hansal Mehta have announced the release date of their anticipated film, The Buckingham Murders. The movie will hit theaters on September 13, filling the slot left open by Sara Ali Khan’s Metro In Dino, which also stars Aditya Roy Kapur.

