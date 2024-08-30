Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    'Has Patudi palace, goes to Gstaad..', Kareena Kapoor TROLLED for remarks on not chasing luxury

    Kareena Kapoor Khan's recent Instagram post featuring a Clint Eastwood quote about finding luxury in life's simple pleasures has sparked controversy. Despite the profound message, critics argue that her lavish lifestyle and wealth contradict the sentiment she shared, leading to significant backlash

    Has Patudi palace, goes to Gstaad..', Kareena Kapoor TROLLED for remarks on not chasing luxury ATG
    Author
    Amrita Ghosh
    First Published Aug 30, 2024, 3:02 PM IST | Last Updated Aug 30, 2024, 3:02 PM IST

    Kareena Kapoor Khan recently stirred controversy with a social media post sharing a quote from Clint Eastwood. The quote emphasized finding luxury in life's simple pleasures, such as laughter, health, and love, rather than material wealth. Kareena’s caption encouraged her followers to read the quote repeatedly, but it sparked backlash on Reddit.

    Critics took to the platform to accuse Kareena of hypocrisy, given her affluent lifestyle and the grandeur of her husband Saif Ali Khan’s residence. One user remarked that it was amusing to see wealthy individuals discussing how luxury isn't everything when they themselves live in luxury. Another found it tone-deaf for rich people to dismiss the importance of money in life.

    ALSO READ: WHAT! Kangana Ranaut to invite Rahul Gandhi and his family to Emergency’s screening? Here's what she said

    Comments included comparisons to Michael Corleone’s sentiment from The Godfather 2, suggesting that the wealthy's disdain for money is a tactic to keep the less fortunate disadvantaged. Other remarks highlighted the irony of Kareena, who enjoys staying at the Pataudi Palace and vacationing in Gstaad, promoting a message that contrasts with her lifestyle.

    In more positive news, Kareena Kapoor Khan and filmmaker Hansal Mehta have announced the release date of their anticipated film, The Buckingham Murders. The movie will hit theaters on September 13, filling the slot left open by Sara Ali Khan’s Metro In Dino, which also stars Aditya Roy Kapur.

