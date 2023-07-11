Has Kim Kardashian got selfie picture with ghost? Know details

Kim Kardashian, known for her stunning and swoon-worthy selfies on Instagram, has made it to headlines for a scary and spine-chilling reason this time. Her latest selfie is trending due to a paranormal factor which netizens noticed.

Kim Kardashian has been making headlines in the last couple of days, whether for her spontaneous comments regarding her ex-husband Kanye West or dating rumours with Tom Brady. Recently though, she was trending because of a selfie she took. Now to any person, this might seem strange. Kardashians are known for their top-notch and on-point selfie game. But this time was something different about this image. It is just beyond a person's mind and imagination. The SKIMS owner and globally acclaimed TV star always makes fans go awestruck by her beauty and this time also fans loved her no-makeup look but then they noticed the presence of a shadow in the photo behind Kim which left them shocked.

ALSO READ: Prashanth Neel's KGF 1 and 2 are all set to release in Japan on 14 July!

Kim Kardashian recently posted a selfie that made fans and non-fans take a double-take. In the photo, Kardashian took a mirror selfie with duffel hair and a pink bodycon dress. But behind her in the right-bottom-side corner, is an unexplained shadow of a woman. Ardent fans of Kim Kardashian quickly noticed the presence of a strange shadow in the VIRAL photograph, which was also seen by the SKIMS owner Kim Kardashian herself.

Instantly taking to her Instagram official handle, Kim Kardashian wrote, "Soooo I took this pic last week when I was alone, and now going through my phone I am freaking out noticing a woman in the window."

Many fans took to social media to try and explain the strange presence in the photo. The comments weighed in, some believing it might be the shadow of Kim herself, while others quickly labelled it a supernatural encounter with a ghost. Many netizens also made jokes about it in the comment section.

We might never know who's the shadow in the picture. But it has hyped fans for Kim's latest role in the hit television series American Horror Story. She will be co-starring alongside Emma Roberts. Ryan Murphy, the creator of the show, has said, "Kim is among the biggest and brightest television stars in the world. And we are thrilled to welcome her to the AHS family."

ALSO READ: Rashmika Mandanna recreates Vicky Kaushal's popular dance moves in favourite Punjabi track 'Obessed'