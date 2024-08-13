Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Has Kangana Ranaut's political involvement effected her film career? Actress discusses difficulties [READ]

    Kangana Ranaut said that due to her political work, her film career is deteriorating and her projects are waiting.

    Has Kangana Ranaut's political involvement effected her film career? Actress discusses difficulties [READ] RKK
    Author
    Team Asianet Newsable
    First Published Aug 13, 2024, 8:40 AM IST | Last Updated Aug 13, 2024, 8:42 AM IST

    Actress-turned-politician Kangana Ranaut is now a member of parliament for Himachal Pradesh's Mandi constituency. Balancing her political commitments with her blossoming film career has proven to be a daunting task. In a recent interview, Kangana discussed the difficulties she faces in her job. "Being a parliamentarian is a very demanding job. We've experienced floods, especially in my constituency, so I've been everywhere. I must travel to Himachal and ensure things are in order."

    Political effect on Kangana Ranaut's career

    The destruction wrought by the floods has added to Kangana's already hectic schedule, forcing her to balance her duties as a legislator with her commitments in the film industry. The influence of her political career on her film work is clear since she admits that her projects are suffering. She said, "My film career is deteriorating. My projects are waiting. I can't start my shoots." With parliamentary sessions determining her availability, Kangana is waiting for more information, such as the winter session, to alter her schedule accordingly.

    Also read: Squid Game 2 in December: Netflix shares details of second season; teaser confirms return of Seong Gi-hun

    Film professional front

    Kangana played a major role in the film 'Tanu Weds Manu' and announced her involvement in the film's third part last year, and director Aanand L Rai has just released an update. He explained that the 'Tanu Weds Manu 3' narrative is not yet finalized as in the second part a new character named Datto was introduced and these characters are all requesting a third installment. 

    Kangana is all set to make her directional debut with the film 'Emergency'. The film is an upcoming Indian Hindi-language biographical political drama film directed and co-produced by Kangana Ranaut, with a screenplay by Ritesh Shah and a scenario by Ranaut. It is based on the Indian Emergency and stars Ranaut as Indira Gandhi, India's former Prime Minister. The film will hit theatres on September 06, 2024.

    Latest Videos
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Siddharth Malhotra collaborating with Karan Johar for his NEXT action drama; Read on ATG

    Siddharth Malhotra collaborating with Karan Johar for his NEXT action drama; Read on

    Squid Game 2 in December: Netflix shares details of second season; teaser confirms return of Seong Gi-hun RBA

    Squid Game 2 in December: Netflix shares details of second season; teaser confirms return of Seong Gi-hun

    Tovino Thomas' 'Ajayante Randam Moshanam' to release on dmn THIS date; motion poster OUT! dmn

    Tovino Thomas' 'Ajayante Randam Moshanam' to release on THIS date; motion poster OUT!

    Bangalore Katrina Kaif's Kay brand eyeliner lasted or vanished in heavy rain? Woman's review video goes viral RBA

    Bangalore: Katrina Kaif's Kay brand eyeliner lasted or vanished in heavy rain? Woman's review video goes viral

    'Kanguva' trailer: Bobby Deol turns villian, Suriya saves the world as they gear up for an action-thriller RKK

    'Kanguva' trailer: Bobby Deol turns villian, Suriya saves the world as they gear up for an action-thriller

    Recent Stories

    US-India ties among most consequential in world: White House anr

    US-India ties among most consequential in world: White House

    Numerology Prediction for August 13, 2024: Know your personal forecast based on your birth number AJR

    Numerology Prediction for August 13, 2024: Know your personal forecast based on your birth number

    Check your daily horoscope: August 13, 2024 - Good day for Taurus; difficult day for Virgo & more AJR

    Check your daily horoscope: August 13, 2024 - Good day for Taurus; difficult day for Virgo & more

    International Left Hander's Day 2024: 7 unique abilities of a leftie ATG

    International Left Hander's Day 2024: 7 unique abilities of a leftie

    International Left-Hander's Day 2024: Barack Obama to Steve Jobs ATG

    International Left-Hander's Day 2024: Barack Obama to Steve Jobs

    Recent Videos

    'Bharat Mata Ki Jai': Kerala's send off to Army after 10-day Wayanad landslides rescue ops wins hearts (WATCH) anr

    'Bharat Mata Ki Jai': Kerala's send off to Army after 10-day Wayanad landslides rescue ops wins hearts (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Mohanlal Visits Landslide-Hit Wayanad, Meets Territorial Army Officers WATCH anr

    Mohanlal visits landslide-hit Wayanad, meets Territorial Army Officers [WATCH]

    Video Icon
    Wayanad landslide: Out of 400 houses, only 30 remain in Mundakkai [WATCH] anr

    Wayanad landslide: Out of 400 houses, only 30 remain in Mundakkai [WATCH]

    Video Icon
    Wayanad landslide: Dramatic drone footage shows extent of devastation as rescue ops continue (WATCH) anr

    Wayanad landslide: Dramatic drone footage shows extent of devastation as rescue ops continue (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Kargil Vijay Diwas Exclusive 'Only Bharat Mata Ki Jai reverberated in the hills...' Kargil hero recalls his jawans' 'Nation first' spirit anr

    'Only Bharat Mata Ki Jai reverberated in the hills...' Kargil hero recalls his jawans' 'Nation first' spirit

    Video Icon