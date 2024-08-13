Has Kangana Ranaut's political involvement effected her film career? Actress discusses difficulties [READ]

Actress-turned-politician Kangana Ranaut is now a member of parliament for Himachal Pradesh's Mandi constituency. Balancing her political commitments with her blossoming film career has proven to be a daunting task. In a recent interview, Kangana discussed the difficulties she faces in her job. "Being a parliamentarian is a very demanding job. We've experienced floods, especially in my constituency, so I've been everywhere. I must travel to Himachal and ensure things are in order."

Political effect on Kangana Ranaut's career

The destruction wrought by the floods has added to Kangana's already hectic schedule, forcing her to balance her duties as a legislator with her commitments in the film industry. The influence of her political career on her film work is clear since she admits that her projects are suffering. She said, "My film career is deteriorating. My projects are waiting. I can't start my shoots." With parliamentary sessions determining her availability, Kangana is waiting for more information, such as the winter session, to alter her schedule accordingly.

Also read: Squid Game 2 in December: Netflix shares details of second season; teaser confirms return of Seong Gi-hun

Film professional front

Kangana played a major role in the film 'Tanu Weds Manu' and announced her involvement in the film's third part last year, and director Aanand L Rai has just released an update. He explained that the 'Tanu Weds Manu 3' narrative is not yet finalized as in the second part a new character named Datto was introduced and these characters are all requesting a third installment.

Kangana is all set to make her directional debut with the film 'Emergency'. The film is an upcoming Indian Hindi-language biographical political drama film directed and co-produced by Kangana Ranaut, with a screenplay by Ritesh Shah and a scenario by Ranaut. It is based on the Indian Emergency and stars Ranaut as Indira Gandhi, India's former Prime Minister. The film will hit theatres on September 06, 2024.

Latest Videos