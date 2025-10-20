Harshvardhan Rane urges fans to support his latest film, Ek Deewane Ki Deewaniyat, after it received fewer screens in theatres. His heartfelt appeal emphasizes the importance of fan support for the film’s success.

Bollywood actor Harshvardhan Rane recently made a public appeal to audiences to support his latest show, Ek Deewane Ki Deewaniyat-a film that has had some troubles at the box office. Apparently, against high expectations, the film received reportedly fewer screens in theatres, and the actor took it upon himself to address his fanbase.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

Harshavardhan Rane Promotes His film Ek Deewane Ki Deewaniyat On Roads

In one of the candid social media posts, Rane urged fans to buy tickets for the movie, stating, "Please ticket kharid lo." The actor complained about the very limited release of the film and urged fans to come in big numbers to support the movie to give it a good chance of reaching a broad audience. The message struck a chord with followers, commenting on the very thin line that smaller films cross despite good content.

Harshavardhan Rane was also seen on roads interacting with fans about the promotion of the film. He urged fans to buy tickets for his film and promised that the film is worth the time.

Why Ek Deewane Ki Deewaniyat Needs Attention

The film tells a tale of youthful energy with fresh romantic storylines, strong performances, and amicable music. Critics have praised the chemistry between the two lead actors and the emotional quotient behind the story. Despite good content, the initial box office performance may be considerably affected by the fact that people cannot see it in too many theaters--hence the importance of fan participation.

Problems Facing the Scenario of the Current Box Office

In this scenario, with the competition in cinemas today, bigger-budgeted films take more screens away from smaller-budgeted ones. These conditions become miserable for productions like Ek Deewane Ki Deewaniyat, which rely on word of mouth to get any consideration with their audience. Rane's plea helps ram home how important participation from an audience really goes for engagement for smaller films to get their fair run.

Positive Response from The Fans:

Rane's post generated a massive response online, and fans promised to support the movie. Lots of messages wishing all the best on this project flooded the social media, along with hashtags that went trending along with pledges to watch the film in cinema. It shows how increasing fan engagement is determining the fate of films.