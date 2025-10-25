Bollywood actor Harshvardhan Rane was mobbed by fans in an Ahmedabad mall following the success of Ek Deewane Ki Deewaniyat. Fans flooded the mall during his promotional visit, reflecting the film’s growing popularity and his rising stardom

Bollywood actor Harshvardhan Rane was recently mobbed by fans at a mall in Ahmedabad after the success of his latest film, Ek Deewane Ki Deewaniyat. Because of its success, the film transformed Rane into a household name, which made interactions with fans very enthusiastic during promotional events.

Harshvardhan Rane Mobbed by Fans in Ahmedabad Mall

Videos from the mall show fans eagerly trying to get close to the star, with a few crowding his vehicle to get a look at him. Amidst dashing chaos, Harshvardhan Rane was calm, smiling and waving cheerily to fans, and clicking selfies when the moment allowed. The footage, edited for intensity and uploaded online, quickly went viral on social networking sites, such as Instagram, Twitter and Facebook, reflecting the love and thrill of Harshvardhan Rane's fan club.

Film Promotions through Cities

Currently, Harshvardhan Rane is going to promote the film Ek Deewane Ki Deewaniyat in several cities across India. To add to the promotion, he is doing road trips and mall tours so that he can directly connect with audiences, increasing the reach of the film in smaller towns and creating a buzz. Ahmedabad sprung up as a clear standout, considering the turnout that it witnessed.

Ek Deewane Ki Deewaniyat Success

The film released on October 21, Ek Deewane Ki Deewaniyat, turned out to be a surprise hit. The few reports suggest that the film regained in the first few days of its release its production budget with about Rs. 28.25 crore coming from the domestic collection against a reported budget of Rs. 25 crore. Further consolidating Harshvardhan Rane's status as an emerging Bollywood star.

Interaction of Actor with Fans

Before the release of the feature, Harshvardhan Rane motivated her fans to watch the film and buy tickets, even posting fun videos on Instagram to drive people to see it. He is known to be very approachable and accessible to fans, which would create the most goodwill and excitement for the film.