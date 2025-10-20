- Home
Following the success of the re-release of Sanam Teri Kasam, Harshvardhan Rane will return to the big screen with his new film, Ek Deewane Ki Deewaniyat. The film, billed as a harcore romantic drama, stars Sonam Bajwa as the female protagonist.
Milap Zaveri directed the film Ek Deewane. Ki Deewaniyat is expected to visit cinemas this week, coinciding with Diwali festivities, and will compete alongside Ayushmann Khurrana's Thamma. The picture promises a blend of romance, drama, and emotions that will keep fans engaged.
The critic commended the picture, saying, "A film straight from the heart - a blend of love, pain, and obsession that leaves a lasting mark. #HarshvardhanRane delivers a deeply intense performance, while #SonamBajwa shines with grace and emotion." People were already hooked on the music, and each tune adds soul to the plot. A few boring parts and common clichés hold it back, but the emotional heart is great. "Director #MilapZaveri revives the old-school romance vibe with modern intensity." He finished by saying, "Final word: Ek Deewane Ki Deewaniyat is for true romantics who believe in passion that burns beyond logic."
Ek Deewane Ki Deewaniyat: Plot and Cast Details
Ek Deewane Ki Deewaniyat, Bollywood's next romantic drama, is based on the notion of unconditional love and has already generated a lot of attention with its deep, heartfelt melodies that are winning hearts all over town.
The film was rated A by the censor board, making it the first 'Adults Only' Bollywood production in almost two decades to open on Diwali. With its unusual plot, beautiful music, and festive release date, the film is garnering interest and anticipation among fans searching for something adventurous and romantic this holiday season.