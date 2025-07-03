Harshaali Malhotra, who played Munni in Salman Khan's Bajrangi Bhaijaan, has landed a role in the South Indian film Akhanda 2. She shared the news herself.

Exciting news surrounds Harshaali Malhotra, the child actress who played Munni in Salman Khan's blockbuster Bajrangi Bhaijaan. Reports suggest she's landed a significant project, her first film role nearly 10 years after Bajrangi Bhaijaan's release. She will reportedly appear in Akhanda 2 alongside South superstar Nandamuri Balakrishna. Her look from the film has been revealed and shared by Harshaali on her Instagram. In the shared photo, Harshaali looks beautiful in a yellow suit.

Harshaali Malhotra Rose to Fame with Bajrangi Bhaijaan

Harshaali gained immense name and fame from Bajrangi Bhaijaan. Everyone recognized her as Munni. However, she didn't get any film offers after Bajrangi Bhaijaan. After almost 10 years of waiting, Harshaali has finally been offered a film. It's not a Bollywood but a South Indian movie. South actor Nandamuri Balakrishna has offered Harshaali a role in his Telugu film Akhanda 2. Harshaali is now 17 years old and looks very beautiful. Harshaali shared her look from Akhanda 2 and wrote a long post. She wrote - There was a silence that said everything, there was a smile that stayed in the heart. Little Munni was there, but she became big in memories. Today I have come with another story, this time with words, I have become a new light. And now I'm finally ready to share it with you all. Meet Janani - a new story, a new emotion, a new chapter of mine. She laughs, she dreams, she speaks from the heart and I have put my soul into every scene. #Akhanda2, Pan India release on Dussehra, September 25 - in Hindi, Telugu, Tamil, Kannada and Malayalam.

Harshaali Malhotra Work Front

Harshaali Malhotra started her acting career with the TV show Qubool Hai in 2012. She appeared in shows like Laut Aao Trisha, Savdhaan India, and Sabse Bada Kalakar. In 2015, she appeared in the film Bajrangi Bhaijaan and became a star overnight. This film by director Kabir Khan starred Salman Khan, Kareena Kapoor, and Nawazuddin Siddiqui in lead roles. Made on a budget of 75 crores, the film collected 918.18 crores.