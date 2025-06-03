Harshaali Malhotra's Lehenga Looks You Must Try This Bakrid
Bakrid lehenga ideas for teenage girls: Check out 8 gorgeous lehenga looks from Bajrangi Bhaijaan's Munni, aka Harshaali Malhotra, on her 16th birthday. Get inspired for your own Bakrid outfit!
Harshaali Malhotra's Birthday
Bajrangi Bhaijaan's child artist Harshaali Malhotra is all grown up and celebrated her 16th birthday on June 3rd. Here are 8 of her lehenga looks that young girls can copy.
Lehengas Inspired by Harshaali for Bakrid
If you want to wear a heavy lehenga for Bakrid, try a maroon velvet one with golden all-over work. Pair it with a net dupatta.
Modern Lehenga Look
Modern lehengas like this one look stunning on young girls like Harshaali Malhotra. She paired an electric blue plain lehenga with a heavily worked strappy blouse and a plain dupatta.
Lehenga with Shrug
For a Bakrid dinner party, try a peach lehenga with a heavy sleeveless blouse and a georgette long shrug, just like Harshaali.
Yellow-Green Combo Lehenga
Yellow and green make a beautiful combination. Harshaali wears a yellow printed lehenga with a green printed long blouse and a red dupatta.
Rajasthani Pattern Lehenga
Rajasthani cotton lehengas look great on girls. Harshaali wears a plain blue and printed lehenga with a blue elbow-sleeved blouse and a multi-color dupatta.
Lehenga, One-Shoulder Blouse
Get a flared cotton lehenga with a multi-color border like Harshaali's. She pairs it with a stylish one-shoulder blouse.
Red & Black Printed Lehenga
Harshaali's red, yellow, and black printed lehenga with an elbow-length blouse and oxidized jewelry is vibrant and classy.