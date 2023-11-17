Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    Harsh Varrdhan Kapoor reacts to trolls questioning his identity, says, 'Tu kaun hai?'

    Harsh Varrdhan Kapoor shared a picture with former England footballer David Beckham where netizens questioned his identity and trolled him for not being a known personality. 

    Harsh Varrdhan Kapoor reacts to trolls questioning his identity, says, 'Tu kaun hai?' RKK
    Author
    Rishika Khanna
    First Published Nov 17, 2023, 10:13 AM IST

    Anil Kapoor's son and actor Harsh Varrdhan Kapoor recently attended a celebration for iconic footballer David Beckham organized by his sister Sonam Kapoor and her husband, Anand Ahuja. Several celebrities attended the feast and exchanged photos with David from the event, and Harsh was no exception.

    On Thursday, the 33-year-old took to the microblogging site X and posted a photo of himself smiling with David Beckham. "Last night, I met David Beckham... Of course, we talked about Manchester United and its current predicament... "I can't reveal anything more," he added in the caption. 

    The post

    He also shared a picture with him on Instagram and claimed to have watched every game of the former footballer and the fact that he had passionately followed his career at United and beyond.

    Trolls and reaction

    Soon after the post was uploaded, however, one of the social media users mocked the actor and questioned Harsh's identity. "Usne ye poochha ki tu hai kaun?" (Didn't he ask you who you were)?" read the comment. Harsh also reacted, saying, "Bhai woh mere ghar pe aaya.. Tu kaun hai (sic)? (He came to my house, bro. But who exactly are you)?".

    Another social media user mocked the actor by reminding him of his phony footwear remark, which caused a stir earlier this year. "Was he wearing real sneakers?" the user inquired, to which the Thar actor responded, "No bro was wearing fakes... He told me he went to the same store as you to cop."

    Harsh addresses online abuse 

    Harsh Varrdhan addressed abuse on social media in another post, writing, "The only difference is I never instigate it.. I do my own thing, but if someone is logging onto Twitter and going to my page to quote tweet me while also trying to low-blow me (which they do, by the way), I'll say whatever I want to them if I'm in the mood."

    About Harsh Vardhan Kapoor 

    Harsh is Anil Kapoor and Sunita Kapoor's son and the brother of Sonam Kapoor and Rhea Kapoor. He was seen in films like 'Mirzya' and 'Thar'. He will soon be seen in the biopic of Olympic gold medalist Abhinav Bindra.

    Last Updated Nov 17, 2023, 10:13 AM IST
