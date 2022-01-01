  • Facebook
    Harry Potter: Return to Hogwarts: This is when and where you can watch special anniversary episode in India

    The 20th-anniversary special episode of Harry Potter will be released today. Read on to know the Indian time of its release and the OTT platform where you cant watch it.

    Author
    Team Newsable
    Mumbai, First Published Jan 1, 2022, 1:55 PM IST
    The Harry Potter gang is back to take you to the world of wizardry. The special 20th-anniversary episode, ‘Harry Potter: Return to Hogwarts’ is all set to be released today, worldwide. This episode is to celebrate 20 years of the Harry Potter franchise’s first instalment, Harry Potter and the Sorcerer Stone’s release.

    The reunion special episode, featuring Daniel Radcliff (Harry Potter), Emma Watson (Hermione Granger), Rupert Grint (Ron Weasley) and others, will stream globally today. In 2017, the first book of the JK Rowling’s Harry Potter series marked its 20th anniversary. And 2021 marked the first anniversary of the film.

    The episode will see the stars of the film revising the memories of the wizardry world, walking down memory lane. However, unlike the reunion special episode of ‘Friends’, this anniversary special episode will not see the stars interacting with other guests. Instead, they would interact just with each other, going through a journey of the magical years of the franchise and talking about their experiences of working tomorrow.

    ALSO READ: Emma Watson reveals why she fell in love with ‘Malfoy’ Tom Felton; read

    'Harry Potter: Return to the Hogwarts' will be released on HBO Max, similar to the Friends’ episode. All the Potter heads have been eagerly waiting for the episode’s release ever since Warner Bros. announced it.

    ALSO READ: Fantastic Beasts 3 trailer: Fans unhappy with Johnny Depp’s removal; here is how they reacted

    If you are one of those who are willing to watch it in India but are unsure of the timing, fret not as we got your back. The special episode will be released in India today, on January 1, at 2.30 PM, while it will be released in the United States of America at 12 am PT / 3 am ET. Amazon Prime India will be releasing the show’s episode in India, an hour after its global release.

    The markers had dropped the trailer of the much-awaited anniversary special episode, last month, The one-and-a-half-minute trailer gave a sneak peek of the emotional roller coaster ride that the cast and crew of the film will be seen going through in this two-hour long episode.

    Last Updated Jan 1, 2022, 1:55 PM IST
