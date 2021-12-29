  • Facebook
    Emma Watson reveals why she fell in love with ‘Malfoy’ Tom Felton; read

    Harry Potter actor Emma Watson spoke about the incident that made her fall in love with her co-star, Tom Felton.

    Mumbai, First Published Dec 29, 2021, 1:59 PM IST
    It would be difficult for the potter heads to see Hermione Granger falling for Draco Malfoy over Ron Weasley. However, did you know that Emma Watson (Hermione Granger) was crushing on Tom Felton (Draco Malfoy)? As unbelievable as it may sound for a lover of the wizardry franchise, the truth is that Emma Watson did have a thing for Tom Felton; she has revealed the reason why she fell in love with him.

    According to reports, Emma Watson revealed about having a major crush on her co-star Tom Felton. This revelation was made during the reunion special episode of Harry Potter 20th Anniversary: Return to Hogwarts, which will be aired on January 1.

    Emma Watson, during the special episode, spoke of how she was crushing on Tom Felton when they were young and had just started shooting for the iconic wizardry franchise. She said that back in the days, they were all asked to draw God as per their perception. That is when Emma saw Tom sketching a girl on a skateboard with a backward cap. This was during a tutoring session that the young actors were undergoing. And when Emma saw Tom’s drawing, she instantly fell in love with him.

    The actress further shared how she used to come to the shoot every day and would search Tom Felton’s name on the call sheet. The day would automatically turn out to be exciting for her, if Tom’s name was on the list, revealed Emma.

    Despite having a major crush on him, Emma Watson was rather treated by Tom Felton as his ‘younger sister’. She said he treated her in this particular way because she was three years younger than Tom.

    Meanwhile, Tom Felton added that he was fully aware of Emma Watson crushing on him. Recalling an incident, he said how one day while he was getting his hair and make-up done, somebody told him about Emma having a crush on him.

    Clearly, the two never were in a romantic relationship ever. However, Tom Felton and Emma Watson do share a very strong bond even today. Tom says he became very protective of Emma, adding that he always had a soft spot for her which continues to be there even today.

    Take a look at this throwback video of Emma Watson and Tom Felton from the Harry Potter days:

     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     

    A post shared by Tom Felton (@t22felton)

    Last Updated Dec 29, 2021, 2:09 PM IST
