    'Chak de phatte, India': Harnaaz Sandhu after winning Miss Universe 2021 crown; Watch viral clip

    Nadia Ferreira, 22, of Paraguay, came in second, followed by Lalela Mswane, 24, of South Africa. Check out Harnaaz Sandhu's viral moments from the pageant.
     

    Harnaaz Sandhu says Chak de phatte India after winning Miss Universe 2021 crown Watch viral clip gcw
    New Delhi, First Published Dec 13, 2021, 4:29 PM IST
    Harnaaz Kaur Sandhu brought home the Miss Universe 2021 crown on Monday (December 13), making India proud.  The 21-year-old was included to the list with Sushmita Sen and Lara Dutta. In the now-viral video, Harnaaz Sandhu can be heard exclaiming, "I made the country proud!" She is surrounded by other ladies that participated in the Miss Universe beauty pageant. In the video, she says, "Chak de phatte, India." Harnaaz beat the first runner-up, Paraguay, and the second runner-up, South Africa. The reigning queen of Mexico, Andrea Meza, handed over the crown to the next successor.

    During the final round of questions and answers, the top three contenders from India, Paraguay, and South Africa were asked what advise they would offer to young women today about dealing with the pressures they encounter. To this, India's Harnaaz Kaur Sandhu said that she believes the biggest demand on today's young is to trust in oneself. To understand that they are one-of-a-kind and that this is what makes them lovely. She went on to say that people should avoid comparing themselves to others and instead focus on more significant global issues. She advised everyone to speak out for themselves since they are in charge of their own lives.

    Also Read | Miss Universe 2021: India’s Harnaaz Sandhu wins the CROWN; beats Paraguay and South Africa

    Nadia Ferreira, 22, of Paraguay, came in second, followed by Lalela Mswane, 24, of South Africa. Steve Harvey hosted the ceremony, which featured performances by American singer JoJo. Urvashi Rautela, Miss Universe India 2015, was on the selection committee, as were Adamari Lopez, Adriana Lima, Cheslie Kryst, Iris Mittenaere, Lori Harvey, Marian Rivera, and Rena Sofer.

    Harnaaz Sandhu began competing in beauty pageants at the age of 17. She was previously crowned Miss Diva 2021, Femina Miss India Punjab 2019, and placed in the Top 12 at Femina Miss India 2019.

