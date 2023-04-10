Happy Siblings Day 2023: Kangana Ranaut recalls getting thrashed by sister Rangoli Chandel as a child

The Dhaakad (2022) actress recalls how her older sister Rangoli Chandel used to beat her for spying on her when she was a child on the special occasion of Happy Siblings Day!

Today is Siblings Day, and B-Town celebrities are posting special messages in honour of their brothers and sisters. Some like the actress Kangana Ranaut, are recounting amusing situations involving their siblings. In addition to expressing her best wishes, the Queen (2013) actress also shared a childhood snapshot of herself standing in a garden with her sister Rangoli Chandel and brother Akshit Ranaut. She remembered Rangoli beating her up for eavesdropping on her.

Taking to Instagram, the Manikarnika: The Queen of Jhansi (2019) actress wrote: “As kids, sibling love was all about getting thrashed by older sister for spying on her and telling mumma everything and beating rolu polu younger brother for being grandma's favourite child... ha ha it's only when you grow up and grow apart you find each other again, you become friends first, then you discover how special it is to have siblings... Happy Siblings Day to all.”

BUNCH OF WISHES: Actress Athiya Shetty wished her brother Ahan Shetty on this special day and shared a black-and-white photo of them from her marriage. She captioned it, “Always showing me the way.” Shilpa Shetty also shared a sweet video of her infant daughter Samisha kissing and cuddling her brother Viaan while putting ice on his head.

Producer Rhea Kapoor shared two throwback pictures of her posing with sister Sonam Kapoor and Harsh Varrdhan Kapoor. She captioned it, “Now and Then. We may not always agree but we agree on forever.” Check out the post here:

