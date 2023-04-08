Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Fans call Salman Khan 'Emperor of Bollywood' as his unseen audition tape from 'Maine Pyar Kiya' goes viral

    At present, Salman Khan's first-ever audition tape from his debut film Maine Pyar Kiya, helmed by Sooraj Barjatya, is making rounds on the internet. The ardent Salman fans can't get enough of him.

    Fans call Salman Khan 'Emperor of Bollywood' as his unseen audition tape from 'Maine Pyar Kiya' goes viral vma
    Author
    Vrinda Mundara
    First Published Apr 8, 2023, 1:30 PM IST

    Salman Khan is grabbing headlines for his upcoming much-awaited film Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan. Besides his, the film features Pooja Hegde, Venkatesh Daggubati, Shehnaaz Gill, and Palak Tiwari, among others in pivotal roles. Global icon Salman Khan's unseen audition tape made waves on the internet, wherein die-hard Salman fans can not stop drooling over him.

    For those who do not know, Salman Khan stepped into the industry and made a big Bollywood debut in the 1999 film Maine Pyar Kiya, helmed by Sooraj Barjatya. He became an overnight sensation after this film and today has reached the pinnacle of fame over the next few years. But, Salman Khan was not the obvious choice for the part.

    ALSO READ: Salman Khan's explosive claim on why actors get awards despite flop films

    Currently, Salman Khan's audition tape resurfaced on social media, which shows a 22-year-old Salman performing a romantic proposal scene with a guitar and a rose as props.

    The video went viral in no time. Ardent cinema lovers and Salman Khan fans gave him the title of 'Emperor of Bollywood' who is ruling the industry today and presents Indian cinema on a world map. Fans have showered their love on the star.

    "Emperor of bollywood salman khan, we love bhaijaan," said a fan. "Kisko pata tha k yeh chehra ek din India p raj krega. Thoko like," a fan added. "Bollywood and india got his most handsome and stylish fashion trendsetter man. The world got its 7th good-looking man after this audition. Thanks to Rajshree Productions for gifting us Salman, the Bhaijaan of billions," a fan shared. "He is so cute n manly too, considering he was only 22 then. Team SK," a fan shared.

    A Salman Khan Films production, produced by Salma Khan, Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan, has got directed by Farhad Samji. The film stars Salman Khan, Venkatesh Daggubati, Pooja Hegde, Jagapathi Babu, Bhumika Chawla, Vijender Singh, Abhimanyu Singh, Raghav Juyal, Siddharth Nigam, Jassie Gill, Shehnaaz Gill, Palak Tiwari, and Vinali Bhatnagar with all the elements of a Salman Khan film – action, comedy, drama, and romance. The film is slated to release on Eid 2023 which is April 22 and will have a Zee Studios worldwide release.

    ALSO READ: 'Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan' motion poster out: WATCH the intense first look of Salman Khan

    Last Updated Apr 8, 2023, 1:30 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    'STFU': Fans mock Alia Bhatt for wearing a 'SPEAK UP FOR ANIMALS' shirt with leather bag vma

    'STFU': Fans mock Alia Bhatt for wearing a 'SPEAK UP FOR ANIMALS' shirt and holding leather bag

    'Most toxic person': Fans roast Karan Johar for 'insulting' Deepika Padukone in old viral clip vma

    'Most toxic person': Fans roast Karan Johar for 'insulting' Deepika Padukone in old viral clip

    Ardent fans of 'Barbie' are furious about the iconic song 'Barbie Girl' missing from trailer vma

    Ardent fans of 'Barbie' are furious about the iconic song 'Barbie Girl' missing from trailer

    Never Felt So Alone, a collaboration between Billie Eilish and Labrinth for Euphoria, is out now AHA

    Out now! 'Never Felt So Alone', a collaboration between Billie Eilish and Labrinth for Euphoria

    Late rapper, singer Sidhu Moosewala's song 'Mera Na' released by creators posthumously AHA

    Late rapper, singer Sidhu Moosewala's song 'Mera Na' released by creators posthumously

    Recent Stories

    IPL 2023, Mumbai Indians vs Chennai Super Kings, MI vs CSK: Former cricketers, fans build up El Clasico on social media-ayh

    IPL 2023, Mumbai Indians vs Chennai Super Kings: Former cricketers, fans build up El Clasico on social media

    Sharad Pawar's stand on Adani will not affect Opposition's unity: Sanjay Raut AJR

    Sharad Pawar's stand on Adani will not affect Opposition's unity: Sanjay Raut

    Telangana CM KCR not to attend PM Modi's programmes in the state; check details AJR

    Telangana CM KCR not to attend PM Modi's programmes in the state; check details

    IPL 2023, Lucknow Super Giants vs SunRisers Hyderabad: We are losing a lot of wickets in clumps - Brian Lara decodes SRH poor run of form after LSG failure-ayh

    IPL 2023: 'We are losing a lot of wickets in clumps' - Brian Lara decodes SRH's poor run of form

    'STFU': Fans mock Alia Bhatt for wearing a 'SPEAK UP FOR ANIMALS' shirt with leather bag vma

    'STFU': Fans mock Alia Bhatt for wearing a 'SPEAK UP FOR ANIMALS' shirt and holding leather bag

    Recent Videos

    Army conducts massive exercise in Andaman and Nicobar Islands

    Army conducts massive exercise in Andaman and Nicobar Islands (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Sikkim Avalanche: Army conducts recue operation on war-footing

    Sikkim Avalanche: Army conducts recue operation on war-footing (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Mumbai Police arrests 24-year-old behind dangerous bike stunt

    Mumbai Police arrests 24-year-old behind THIS dangerous bike stunt (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    WATCH Namibian cheetah, translocated to India, gives birth to four cubs AJR

    WATCH: Namibian cheetah, translocated to India, gives birth to four cubs

    Video Icon
    Row breaks out in Greater Noida society over Ramzan prayers; police deployed in precaution AJR

    Row breaks out in Greater Noida society over Ramzan prayers; police deployed in precaution

    Video Icon