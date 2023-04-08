Fans call Salman Khan 'Emperor of Bollywood' as his unseen audition tape from 'Maine Pyar Kiya' goes viral

At present, Salman Khan's first-ever audition tape from his debut film Maine Pyar Kiya, helmed by Sooraj Barjatya, is making rounds on the internet. The ardent Salman fans can't get enough of him.

For those who do not know, Salman Khan stepped into the industry and made a big Bollywood debut in the 1999 film Maine Pyar Kiya, helmed by Sooraj Barjatya. He became an overnight sensation after this film and today has reached the pinnacle of fame over the next few years. But, Salman Khan was not the obvious choice for the part.

Currently, Salman Khan's audition tape resurfaced on social media, which shows a 22-year-old Salman performing a romantic proposal scene with a guitar and a rose as props.

The video went viral in no time. Ardent cinema lovers and Salman Khan fans gave him the title of 'Emperor of Bollywood' who is ruling the industry today and presents Indian cinema on a world map. Fans have showered their love on the star.

"Emperor of bollywood salman khan, we love bhaijaan," said a fan. "Kisko pata tha k yeh chehra ek din India p raj krega. Thoko like," a fan added. "Bollywood and india got his most handsome and stylish fashion trendsetter man. The world got its 7th good-looking man after this audition. Thanks to Rajshree Productions for gifting us Salman, the Bhaijaan of billions," a fan shared. "He is so cute n manly too, considering he was only 22 then. Team SK," a fan shared.

A Salman Khan Films production, produced by Salma Khan, Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan, has got directed by Farhad Samji. The film stars Salman Khan, Venkatesh Daggubati, Pooja Hegde, Jagapathi Babu, Bhumika Chawla, Vijender Singh, Abhimanyu Singh, Raghav Juyal, Siddharth Nigam, Jassie Gill, Shehnaaz Gill, Palak Tiwari, and Vinali Bhatnagar with all the elements of a Salman Khan film – action, comedy, drama, and romance. The film is slated to release on Eid 2023 which is April 22 and will have a Zee Studios worldwide release.

