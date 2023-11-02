Happy Birthday Shah Rukh Khan: Farha Khan wishes King Khan; shares glimpse of madness outside Mannat

Director Farah Khan attended Shah Rukh Khan's birthday celebration at his residence, Mannat, on the night of November 1, 2023. The Bollywood superstar, who was turning 58, chose to celebrate his special day with a heartwarming meeting with his fans who had gathered outside his home. During this memorable event, Farah Khan, who was also present at Mannat, shared an exciting inside video on her Instagram account, capturing the moment when Shah Rukh Khan headed out to greet his fans. She also penned a special birthday message for the beloved actor.

In the video that Farah Khan posted on her Instagram handle, Shah Rukh Khan can be seen making his way to the crowd of fans who had assembled outside Mannat at midnight on November 1. The fans were there to convey their birthday wishes to their idol, and the atmosphere was charged with excitement and affection. Farah Khan captioned her video with the words, "Can you feel the LOVVVVV tonight?!!! Happy birthday @iamsrk," and the post quickly gained popularity on the internet.

The video captures King Khan happily waving to his fans and expressing gratitude for their birthday wishes, while the massive crowd erupted in cheers and screams of joy. Farah Khan's Instagram video clearly highlights the enduring magnitude of Shah Rukh Khan's superstardom, which continues to grow with each passing day.

ALSO READ: ALSO READ: Shah Rukh Khan turns 58: 6 lesser-known films of global icon

Shah Rukh Khan and Farah Khan share a decades-long friendship that was forged during their collaborations on some of King Khan's most iconic movies. Farah Khan made her directorial debut in 2004 with the popular family entertainer "Main Hoon Na," in which Shah Rukh Khan played the lead role. Subsequently, they teamed up for the blockbuster "Om Shanti Om," released in 2007, which became one of the most beloved films in Shah Rukh Khan's career. However, their friendship hit a rough patch after the release of the movie, leading to a hiatus in their professional collaboration for over six years.

ALSO READ: Shah Rukh Khan's 58th birthday: Actor's net worth, income, car collection and more

Fortunately, the two reconciled and worked together again on the multi-starrer comedy "Happy New Year," released in 2014. Their enduring friendship and successful collaborations have left an indelible mark on the Bollywood industry, and fans continue to cherish their bond.