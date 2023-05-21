Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Happy birthday Mohanlal: Here are 7 unknown facts about the Malayalam star

    Mohanlal has established an unrivalled reputation for himself over the course of his 40-year career, and it will continue to be so for the foreseeable future. 

    First Published May 21, 2023, 9:54 AM IST

    In this article, we explore Mohanlal in several ways with these interesting tidbits as the fans commemorate the big day of their beloved actor. 

    Mohanlal was a professional wrestler who was finding success "on the pitch" prior to entering the film industry. In fact, he was chosen to compete in the national championship in New Delhi after winning the state wrestling title in 1977–1978. However, before he could take part in that, he received a call for his first-ever film audition, and that's when everything changed. 

    Few people are aware that Mohanlal has a black belt in Taekwondo. The World Taekwondo Headquarters in South Korea awarded the well-known actor with a "black belt" in 2012. He became the third Indian superstar to get the accolade after Shah Rukh Khan and Lal Thanhawla and the first from the South of India to do so.

     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     

    The actor has so far been recognised for his work in the movies with a total of four National Awards. Three of these are for his acting abilities, and one is for making an important movie. For his roles in Bharatham and Vanaprastham, he won the National Award for Best Actor in 1991 and 1999, respectively. He was given a special jury award in 2016 for producing Pulimurugan, Muntirivallikal Thalirkkumbol, and Janatha Garage.

     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     

    Mohanlal featured in the first Malayalam movie that was submitted as India's official entry for the Oscars. The movie was titled Guru, and released in 1997.

    Mohanlal's presence is praised in a variety of fields in addition to acting. He founded the musical group Lalison-The Lal Effect in 2014. The band even played in India's 2015 National Games.

    In 2001, Mohanlal received the Padma Shri honorary degree. He is the only actor from South India to have received an IIFA Award. He received the award for his work in the Hindi film Company. Additionally, Mohanlal is the first Indian actor to receive the honorary rank of Lieutenant Colonel in the Indian Territorial Army.

    Mohanlal, who has an apartment on the 29th floor of Dubai's Burj Khalifa, is the highest-paid actor in the Malayalam cinema business.

     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     

    Last Updated May 21, 2023, 10:00 AM IST
