    Happy birthday Karthi: A look at some of his stellar performances

    Karthi is one of the rare performers in Tamil movies who can perform variety of roles with ease and perfection. On his birthday, we take a look at some of his best performances. 


     

    First Published May 25, 2023, 8:25 AM IST

    Karthi was 30 when he entered the industry with an unconventional debut like Paruthiveeran (2007). It ended up becoming the year's biggest hit. Karthi's performance, which showed no signs of the nervousness of the novice, perplexed both critics and viewers.

    The movie's humorous scenes helped it become a commercial success, and Karthi—who completed his master's degree in the US—had no trouble capturing the deeply ingrained sense of humour of southern Tamil Nadu. Post this commercial success, he was inundated with proposals right away. His subsequent film, Selvaraghavan's Aayirathil Oruvan, failed at the box office but over time developed a cult following. 

    Karthi demonstrated that Paruthiveeran actually had it in him and that his performance was not only the result of beginner's luck. In his third film Paiyaa, which was directed by Lingusaamy, the actor finally had the opportunity to play an urban guy, and he gave a respectable performance. Then Siruthai arrived, turning Karthi into a popular figure. 

    The USP: Versatality is his unique selling point, true! Karthi has the special capacity to plat the role of a thug and also a dapper pilot and the audience wouldn't not buy into it. There are undoubtedly many Tamil performers on par with Karthi and even better than him, but none like him. What marvels audience is the ease with which he performs each role, and yet does not take much time to shift into another role. We look forward to experiencing more such amazing roles from him. Once again, birthday wishes to Karthi!

