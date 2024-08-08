Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    Fahadh Faasil turns 42: Know about his 5 highly anticipated movies in 2024

    With a career spanning over two decades, Fahadh Faasil has delivered outstanding performances in several films and his fan base is ever growing inside and outside Kerala. On his 42nd birthday, let's look at his highly anticipated upcoming projects.

    Deepu Mohan
    First Published Aug 8, 2024, 12:03 PM IST | Last Updated Aug 8, 2024, 12:03 PM IST

    Fahadh Faasil, one of the big names in Malayalam cinema, has established himself as one of the brightest talents of his generation in other languages as well. With a career spanning over two decades, he has delivered outstanding performances in several films and his fan base is ever growing inside and outside Kerala. On his 42nd birthday, let's take a look at five of his highly anticipated upcoming projects.

    Also Read: Did Kiccha Sudeep deny Tumkur University's honorary doctorate? Here's what we know

    1. Pushpa 2: The Rule - The most anticipated film of the year, where Fahadh will reprise his role as the ruthless villain Bhanwar Singh Shekhawat. The film, starring Allu Arjun and Rashmika Mandanna, is all set to release on August 15 in multiple languages. The first installment of the movie was a huge success and towards the end of the movie, the makers teased what is to expect from Fahadh in the sequel.

    2. Vettaiyan - In another big project in Tamil, Fahadh will star alongside Rajinikanth in this film, playing a comic role unlike his previous antagonist characters. Directed by T.J. Gnanavel, Vettaiyan boasts an ensemble cast, including Amitabh Bachchan and Rana Daggubati, and is slated to release on October 10. The movie will also feature Ritika Singh, Manju Warrier, and Sharwanand in important roles.

    3. Maareesan - Fahadh will team up with Vadivelu again after their successful collaboration in Maamannan. More details of this comedy film, directed by Sudheesh Shankar, has been kept under wraps.

    4. Don't Trouble The Trouble - One of two films produced by Rajamouli's son SS Karthikeya, starring Fahadh Faasil. The movie will be presented by SS Rajamouli and Karthikeya. Details about this project are yet to be revealed.

    5. Oxygen - Inspired by true stories, this film explores friendship and transformation. Directed by Siddhartha Nadella, Oxygen is set to release later this year, as announced in its first poster. This is the second movie production announced by SS Karthikeya.

    These upcoming projects showcase Fahadh Faasil's versatility and promise to deliver more outstanding performances from the talented actor. Fahadh will be also seen in upcoming Malayalam projects like Odum Kuthira Chadum Kuthira, directed by Althaf Salim and Bougainvillea, directed by Amal Neerad.

    Also Read: Sobhita Dhulipala's net worth, education qualification and more

