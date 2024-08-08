Fahadh Faasil net worth, family, assets: Everything you need to know

Entertainment
Fahadh Faasil has sealed a place for himself through solid performances and versatility in roles.
Fahadh's net worth has risen to over Rs 7.14 crores, displaying his financial success in tune with his performances
Fahadh Faasil owns a range of luxury cars, with most expensive being the sleek Porsche 911 Carrera S priced at Rs 2.65 crores
The actor also has a Range Rover Vogue, bought for Rs 2.35 crores, Defender 90 V8 Petrol Defender 535 BHP and a Mercedes Benz E Class in his garage.
Fahadh used to demand a salary between Rs 70 to Rs 80 lakh which has now gone up to Rs 3.5 crores after repetitive box office successes
Fahadh is son of veteran director Fazil and Roseena. He married actress Nazriya Nazim in 2014.
Apart from acting, Fahadh Faasil is a very successful producer with a series of hits in his bag
Fahadh recently saw his movies getting acceptance across the nation with 'Pushpa', 'Vikram' and 'Aavesham'.