Fahadh Faasil net worth, family, assets: Everything you need to know

Versatile performer

Fahadh Faasil has sealed a place for himself through solid performances and versatility in roles.

Net worth

Fahadh's net worth has risen to over Rs 7.14 crores, displaying his financial success in tune with his performances

Luxury cars

Fahadh Faasil owns a range of luxury cars, with most expensive being the sleek Porsche 911 Carrera S priced at Rs 2.65 crores

Cars

The actor also has a Range Rover Vogue, bought for Rs 2.35 crores, Defender 90 V8 Petrol Defender 535 BHP and a Mercedes Benz E Class in his garage.

Salary

Fahadh used to demand a salary between Rs 70 to Rs 80 lakh which has now gone up to Rs 3.5 crores after repetitive box office successes

Family

Fahadh is son of veteran director Fazil and Roseena. He married actress Nazriya Nazim in 2014.

Movie production

Apart from acting, Fahadh Faasil is a very successful producer with a series of hits in his bag

Pan-India success

Fahadh recently saw his movies getting acceptance across the nation with 'Pushpa', 'Vikram' and 'Aavesham'.

