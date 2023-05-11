Happy Birthday Adah Sharma: Look into her personal life, controversies, net worth and more

On actress Adah Sharma's 31st birthday, we bring to you several unknown facts from her personal life that you'd love to savour. She has recently been in the news for her latest film, 'The Kerala Story', in which she played the role of a Hindu girl forced to convert to Islam and then joined ISIS.

To dater, Sharma has worked in South Indian and Bollywood films. In 2008, she made her acting debut in the widely praised Hindi horror movie 1920. After that, she worked on a number of films and won the trust of several other directors. Adah has displayed her sensual side films like Heart Attack and Commando 2.

About the actress: S.L. Sharma and Sheila Sharma, Adah's parents, welcomed her into the world on May 11, 1992, in Mumbai. Although the 5 feet 7-inch actress frequently travelled to Kerala, she lived most of her life in Mumbai. Adah's mother was a yoga instructor, while her late father served as a captain in the Indian Merchant Navy.

The actress was born and raised in Kerala's Palakkad. In a news portal interview, Adah once acknowledged having Keralan ancestry by stating that her mother is a Palakkad Brahmin. Auxilium Convent High School in Bandra, Mumbai, is where she finished her education. After completing her 12th-grade year, the actress quit school to follow her ambition of becoming an actress. However, according to numerous accounts, Adah planned to discontinue her schooling after the tenth grade to begin her acting career.

Adah Sharma's parents, on the other hand, were the ones who persuaded her and helped the actress realise why quitting school after only finishing the 10th grade might not be the best course of action for her. She completed her education until the 12th grade before pursuing a movie career.

1920, Heart Attack, Hum Hai Raahi Car Ke, Hasee Toh Phasee, S/O Satyamurthy, The Holiday, Aisa Waisa Pyar, Moh, Soulsathi, Kshanam, Meet Cute, The Kerala Story, and many others are among Adah's outstanding films and television programmes.

Adah Sharma's performances in Telugu, Tamil, and Kannada films furthered the case for her sex appeal. Unquestionably, Adah is one of the most attractive actresses in Indian cinema. But it wasn't until 2023 that the gifted actress truly showcased her acting prowess in the role of The Kerala Story.

In The Kerala Story, Adah Sharma played the part of "Shalini Unnikrishnan," a young woman coerced into becoming a Muslim and later joined the terrorist group ISIS. Sudipto Sen is the director of the movie. Adah portrays one of the women from Kerala who eventually converts to Islam in the film. She lives in Kerala.

For playing a character in The Kerala Story who was so divisive and political, the actress is getting a lot of accolades. Adah, however, demonstrated that she is much more than just a 'bold actress' despite being recognised for increasing the temperature with her steamy photographs on social media and playing provocative characters in films.

