    Adipurush trailer OUT: Witness Prabhas, Kriti Sanon in compelling story of Lord Rama's folklore

    After a painfully agonizing wait and creating so much buzz for this film, the cast, and makers officially launched the trailer of the eagerly-awaited film Adipurush which is getting rave reviews and mixed reactions. Know more.

    Vrinda Mundara
    First Published May 9, 2023, 2:08 PM IST

    After teasing fans and netizens with character posters, teasers, and more, the makers finally ended fans' anticipation by dropping the awaited trailer of the pan-Indian star Prabhas and Kriti Sanon starrer much-awaited historical period adventure film Adipurush.

    In the trailer, we see a modern-day take and ace storytelling of the entire Ramayana on celluloid screens, wherein we see Prabhas's character of righteous and morally logical Lord Rama who embarks on a fourteen-year vanvaas with his wife Sita (Kriti Sanon) to make things right for Ram's younger brother Laxman (Sunny Singh) so that he gets the entire empire and Rajya.

    But then we see the entry of evil and menacing Ravana (Saif Ali Khan), who is hell-bent on capturing and abducting Rama's wife Sita, as he falls in love with her. The entire trailer shows glimpses of drama, action, pure love between Rama and Sita, historical folklore, a gritty story, and better usage of graphics and VFX effects after delaying the release date for the past few months now. It looks like worth the wait in the theatres.

    Trailer

    The Adipurush film trailer is out now. You can also watch it here.

    The zeal and enthusiasm surrounding the release of Adipurush have been steadily building up. This trailer has boosted the anticipation for the magnum opus release in Hindi, Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam, and Kannada on June 16, across the entire globe.

    Adipurush, directed by Om Raut, is produced by T- Series, Bhushan Kumar & Krishan Kumar, Om Raut, Prasad Sutar, and Rajesh Nair of Retrophiles. Adipurush will be releasing globally on June 16, 2023.

    Last Updated May 9, 2023, 2:08 PM IST
