Heidi Klum surprises her fans with her bloody hand costume during her 25th Halloween party. Discover the inspiration, spooky details and hours behind her 2026 transformation.

Halloween got even more interesing and scary with Heidi Klum's Human Hand Costume. This woman who is known for her dramatic costume changes has once again managed to grab everyone's attention with her latest look – this time, dressed up as a gigantic, bloody human hand!

Heidi Klum's Halloween 2026 Costume

This 53-year-old model surprised everyone with her weird but amazing costume at her 25th annual Halloween party in New York City on October 31. She was dressed up as a huge, bloody human left hand with long red-painted nails, gold rings, and a bloody wrist. Her face was visible through the cutout.

The make-up was incredibly scary and realistic. The costume, make-up and everything adds up to her scary unique Halloween look.

What Made Her Wear Such an Odd Costume?

Interestingly, the costume was designed after Klum's own left hand. It not only had replicas of her engagement and wedding rings but also her tattoo of her husband Tom Kaulitz's name. While preparing for the event took about five to six hours, her creative team has been working on the idea for months now.

This halloween, Heidi Klum brought another creative yet scary costume idea with a touch of her personal feeling on screen.