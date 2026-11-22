Bollywood star Akshay Kumar wowed audiences at the Global Peace Honours 2026 in Mumbai with a daring fire stunt performance. The event, organized by the Divyaj Foundation, honored acts of courage and remembered victims of terror attacks.

Akshay Kumar Performs Bold Fire Stunts at Global Peace Honours 2026

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], November 22 (ANI): Bollywood actor Akshay Kumar grabbed attention at the Gateway of India in Mumbai as he performed fire stunts during the Global Peace Honours 2026 on November 21. Videos from the event have surfaced on social media, showing the actor performing with a fire prop in front of an audience.

In the visuals, Akshay can be seen dressed in a black sleeveless outfit paired with camouflage-printed trousers, a brown belt and a matching cross-body strap. He completed his look with a bright orange headscarf and held a long fire prop above his head as performers danced around him. The stage was decorated with bright red fabric, while flames and dramatic lighting added to the performance. The performance, featuring real flames and a sword as ‘Teri Mitti’ played in the background, created a dramatic visual of stepping into danger. It also reflected the theme of the ceremony, which paid tribute to security personnel and victims who showed courage in the face of terror.

The actor’s performance soon caught the attention of social media users, with several clips from the event circulating online. This is not the first time Akshay has performed fire stunts in front of a live audience. Known for his action roles and daredevil acts, the actor has performed similar stunts on several occasions over the years. Several well-known personalities attended the event, including cricket legend Sachin Tendulkar and actors Ranveer Singh, Suniel Shetty and Vikrant Massey, among others. Organised by the Divyaj Foundation, founded by Amruta Fadnavis, the annual Global Peace Honours recognises people who have shown courage and stood against terrorism. The event also remembers victims of terrorist attacks and aims to promote peace, humanity and unity.