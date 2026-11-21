Tiger Shroff makes a triumphant return to the stage at Mumbai's Global Peace Honours 2026, marking his first public appearance since an alleged attack on his vehicle in October. The event honored figures in peace, courage, and humanity.

Tiger Shroff Returns To Stage At Global Peace Honours 2026 In Mumbai

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], November 21 (ANI): Tiger Shroff returned to the stage with a performance at the Global Peace Honours 2026 in Mumbai on Saturday, marking his first public performance since gunshots were allegedly fired at his vehicle in October. The actor performed to the popular track ‘Deva Shree Ganesha’ as the stage lit up during the event held at Mumbai’s iconic Gateway of India.

Several videos from the evening are now going viral, showing Tiger dressed in a traditional outfit as he performed in front of the audience. The event holds special significance for the actor as it marks his first performance after the October 18 incident, when unknown assailants allegedly opened fire at his vehicle while he was returning home from a football ground. Tiger sustained minor injuries, while his car’s mirror was also damaged in the incident.

Organised by the Divyaj Foundation, an NGO founded by Amruta Fadnavis, the Global Peace Honours 2026 brought together several well-known personalities from different fields. The annual event pays tribute to the victims and heroes of terrorism and celebrates those who have stood up for peace, courage and humanity. Among those who attended the ceremony were Shah Rukh Khan, Sachin Tendulkar, Akshay Kumar and Vikrant Massey, among others. The evening is dedicated to promoting peace, unity and compassion while remembering those who lost their lives to terrorism.

On the work front, Tiger was last seen in director A. Harsha’s action thriller ‘Baaghi 4’. The film also featured Sanjay Dutt, Harnaaz Sandhu, Sonam Bajwa, Shreyas Talpade, Mahesh Thakur, Saurabh Sachdeva and Upendra Limaye, among others. Produced by Sajid Nadiadwala, the film was released in theatres on September 5, 2025. (ANI)