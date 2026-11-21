Tamil Nadu CM C Joseph Vijay attended the wedding reception of renowned music composer Anirudh Ravichander and Sun TV Network Executive Director Kavya Maran at the ITC Grand Chola Hotel in Chennai, offering his personal congratulations.

Tamil Nadu CM Joins Wedding Reception for Anirudh and Kavya Maran

Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], November 21 (ANI): Tamil Nadu Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay attended the wedding reception of music composer Anirudh Ravichander and Sun TV Network Executive Director Kavya Maran in Chennai on Saturday and congratulated the newlyweds. The reception was held at the ITC Grand Chola Hotel, where the Chief Minister met the couple and extended his best wishes to them.

மாண்புமிகு தமிழ்நாடு முதலமைச்சர் திரு. ச.ஜோசப் விஜய் அவர்கள் இன்று (21.11.2026) சென்னை, ஐடிசி கிராண்ட் சோழா ஹோட்டலில் நடைபெற்ற இசையமைப்பாளர் அனிருத் ரவிச்சந்தர் - சன் டிவி நெட்வொர்க்கின் செயல் இயக்குநர் காவியா மாறன் ஆகியோரது திருமண வரவேற்பு நிகழ்ச்சியில் கலந்து கொண்டு, மணமக்களுக்கு வாழ்த்துகளைத் தெரிவித்தார்.

The Hon'ble Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu Thiru.C.Joseph Vijay attended the wedding reception of Thiru. Anirudh Ravichander, Music Director, and Tmt. Kavya Maran, Executive Director of Sun TV Network, held at ITC Grand Chola Hotel, Chennai, and extended his best wishes to the newlyweds today (21.11.2026). #CMJosephVijay — CMOTamilNadu (@CMOTamilnadu) November 21, 2026

The reception comes after Anirudh and Kavya tied the knot in a wedding ceremony in Greece. The celebrations were attended by several well-known personalities from the film and political worlds. Superstar Rajinikanth was among those who attended the wedding ceremony.

Anirudh is one of the most popular music composers in the Tamil film industry. He made his debut as a composer with the 2012 film ‘3’, starring Dhanush and Shruti Haasan. His song ‘Why This Kolaveri Di’ from the film became a huge hit and gained popularity beyond India. Since then, Anirudh has composed music for several successful films, including ‘Jawan’, ‘Leo’, ‘Jailer’ and ‘Vikram’. He has also won several awards, including Filmfare Awards South, SIIMA Awards, Edison Awards and Vijay Awards.

Kavya Maran is the CEO of Sunrisers Hyderabad, an Indian Premier League (IPL) team owned by the Sun Group. She is the daughter of Sun Group founder Kalanithi Maran. The couple had been in the news over their wedding plans for several months. Their first official wedding pictures put an end to speculation surrounding their relationship.