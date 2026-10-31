He once told Bombay Times, “One of my first parties I attended was when I was in boarding school in Kodaikanal. I became a squid. I had blue makeup on my face, wore a blue outfit and on my head, I had a giant squid with its tentacles coming down on my body. In college, I dressed as Miley Cyrus and my friend was the Wrecking Ball. At Sussanne Khan’s party last year, I dressed as Frankenstein.”