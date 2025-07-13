Hailey Bieber addressed divorce rumours by sharing a bold message alongside Justin Bieber's album cover and a family photo, shutting down speculation and showing support for her husband and son.

Hailey Baldwin Bieber has seemingly responded to ongoing speculation about her marriage by sharing a strong message about her husband Justin Bieber's album, 'Swag', reported E! News.

In a recent Instagram Story, Hailey re-shared a photo of the cover art for the "Baby" singer's seventh album, which features a black-and-white snap of the couple and their 10-month-old son Jack Blues Bieber. Alongside the sweet family portrait, the 28-year-old wrote, "Is it finally clocking to you... losers?"

Her response not only appeared to shut down the breakup rumours. It was also a reference to a viral video of Justin confronting paparazzi for following him while he took an evening trip to a Malibu beach.

Earlier this month, Justin also shut down speculation that he and Hailey are headed for divorce by sharing a series of photos of the model hugging him while sitting in his lap at sundown, reported E! News.

Recently, the 31-year-old singer took to his Instagram account to post an adorable picture showing him and Hailey, 27, cuddling by a body of water.

Hailey also posted a series of photos with a yellow theme from the same trip, though Justin didn't appear in her pictures.

She captioned it, "Summer club lemontini girli," reported E! News.

Justin later reshared her post on his Instagram Stories. The couple, who welcomed their first child, Jack Blues, in August 2024, also seem to be enjoying their new chapter as parents.

The singer recently shared a heartwarming black-and-white video on Instagram, where he can be seen playing with his baby boy, Jack Blues. The clip shows a sweet father-son moment that has touched the hearts of many fans.

Hailey recently admitted that the negativity has taken a toll on her as a new mom.

"Being postpartum is the most sensitive time I've ever gone through in my life, and learning a new version of myself is very difficult," Hailey said in an interview earlier. "And to be doing that all the while going on the internet every day and people being like, 'They're getting divorced' and 'They're this' and 'They're not happy,' it is such a mindf--k."

She added, "I cannot even begin to explain it. It's a crazy life to live," reported E! News. (ANI)