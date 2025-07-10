Justin Bieber and Hailey Baldwin Bieber are enjoying a peaceful vacation while embracing parenthood, sharing adorable glimpses of their getaway and sweet moments with their baby boy, Jack Blues.

Justin Bieber and his wife, model Hailey Baldwin Bieber, are enjoying some quiet time together on a summer 'bae-vacation.'

The couple, who often share glimpses of their personal life with fans, recently posted photos from their latest trip.

The 31-year-old singer took to his Instagram account to post an adorable picture showing him and Hailey, 27, cuddling by a body of water.

<br>Hailey also posted a series of photos with a yellow theme from the same trip, though Justin didn't appear in her pictures. She captioned it, "Summer club lemontini girli." Justin later reshared her post on his Instagram Stories.</p><p>The couple, who welcomed their first child, Jack Blues, in August 2024, also seems to be enjoying their new chapter as parents.</p><p>The singer recently shared a heartwarming black-and-white video on Instagram, where he can be seen playing with his baby boy, Jack Blues. The clip shows a sweet father-son moment that has touched the hearts of many fans.</p><p>Last month, Justin gave fans a glimpse into his lakeside family vacation, posting several photos with his wife, Hailey, and 10-month-old Jack, enjoying time together outdoors. In the photos, according to People, little Jack is seen wearing a Toronto Maple Leafs hockey jersey, a nod to Justin's favorite NHL team. Jack's jersey had the name of Auston Matthews, the team's captain. The proud dad posted various shots of Jack in the jersey, along with blue socks and baggy jeans.</p><p>Justin and Hailey welcomed their son, Jack Blues Bieber, on August 23 of last year. The couple, who first tied the knot in a civil ceremony in 2018 before hosting a larger wedding celebration in 2019, have kept most details of their parenthood journey private.</p><p>After his birth, a source told People, "The baby is such a miracle. He's adorable and doing well. The pregnancy was something that they very much wished and prayed for." (ANI)</p>