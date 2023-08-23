Chandrayaan 3 mission is cheaper than Adipurush, Barbie, and Oppenheimer? Know details

On August 23, 2023, India made history by being the first country to set foot on the Moon's South Pole. The Chandrayaan-3 spacecraft from the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) stamps 1.4 billion hearts on the south pole of the moon. This is a glorious moment that will live on forever in India's Space Odyssey. A different kind of story surfaced during moments of pride, claiming that India's Chandrayaan 3 mission cost less than the Adipurush film starring Kriti Sanon, Prabhas, Saif Ali Khan, as well as two recent Hollywood blockbusters, Christopher Nolan's Oppenheimer and Greta Gerwig's Barbie.

According to a recent IANS article, the nation of India spent a total of Rs. 615 crore on the Chandrayaan 3 mission, less than the price of the movie Adipurush. In addition to this, the $75 million figure, when converted to US dollars, is far less than the prices of the two most recent Hollywood blockbusters, Greta Gerwig's Barbie and Oppenheimer, directed by Christopher Nolan, which cost $100 million and $145 million, respectively. Other than these films, it cost $165 million to make Nolan's Interstellar, which included a drone powered by solar energy from India. Bollywood stars flocked to their social media profiles to share their pride in Chandrayaan 3's successful landing on the Moon's surface.

"Chaand Taare todh laoon….Saari Duniya par main chhaoon. Aaj india aur @isro chhaa gaya. Congratulations to all the scientists and engineers…the whole team which has made India so proud. Chandrayaan-3 has successfully soft-landed on the moon. #Chandrayaan3" Shah Rukh Khan tweeted. Celebrities like Kajol, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Kiara Advani, and numerous more praised ISRO for this historic accomplishment. On August 23, India's Chandrayaan-3 spacecraft made a successful landing on the moon's surface. On the ISRO website, its YouTube channel, DD National TV, JioCinema, and other channels, viewers followed the live events.

