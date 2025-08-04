During the screening of Mahavatar Narsimha at PVR Guwahati, the theatre roof suddenly collapsed, injuring three people, including children. The venue has been closed for safety inspections and investigation.

A shocking incident unfolded on Sunday during the screening of the mythological film Mahavtar Narasimha at the PVR cinema located in a prominent mall in Guwahati, Assam. The roof of the theatre partially collapsed during the show, injuring three individuals, including children. Eyewitness videos circulating online show shattered glass pieces and broken sections of the false ceiling strewn across the auditorium, creating widespread panic among the moviegoers.

According to sources, the theatre was nearly full at the time of the incident, with viewers engrossed in the film when the slab of the ceiling suddenly gave way. The falling debris hit several seats in the lower rows, catching the audience off guard and triggering chaos within seconds.

Scroll to load tweet…

Swift Evacuation, Venue Shut for Inspection

The theatre staff acted promptly and helped evacuate the panicked audience to safety. Emergency services were alerted, and the injured were quickly taken to a nearby hospital. Thankfully, none of the injuries is reported to be life-threatening.

Authorities have since sealed the venue and initiated a detailed inspection to assess the safety standards of the theatre. Structural engineers and local officials are now investigating the cause of the collapse, which is suspected to be due to a failure in the false ceiling or slab support system.

No Official Statement Yet from PVR or Mall Authorities

As of now, neither PVR Cinemas nor the mall’s management has issued a formal statement addressing the incident. The lack of communication has raised concerns among the public, with many calling for stricter safety checks in public entertainment spaces.

The incident has also sparked debate on social media over the accountability of commercial establishments in ensuring customer safety, especially in high-footfall venues like multiplexes.