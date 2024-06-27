Guruvayoor Ambalanadayil on OTT: Prithviraj Sukumaran, Basil Joseph's comedy drama is out on THIS platform

The recent comedy-drama film "Guruvayoorambala Nadayil," starring Prithviraj Sukumaran and Basil Joseph, has emerged as a blockbuster, reportedly grossing over Rs 90 crore globally. It has now been released on OTT platforms for wider audience access.

The recent blockbuster "Guruvayoor Ambalanadayil," featuring Prithviraj Sukumaran and Basil Joseph, has reportedly raked in over Rs 90 crore globally. Now, this comedy-drama has made its debut on OTT platform Disney+ Hotstar. The producers of the movie have revealed that viewers residing outside India can enjoy it on platforms like Manorama Max and Simply South since Disney+ Hotstar is not available to them.

According to Sacnilk, the film earned Rs 47.58 crore in 4th week in India. The film directed by Vipin Das was released on May 16.

"Guruvayoorambala Nadayil," written by Deepu Pradeep, features Nikhila Vimal, Anaswara Rajan, Jagadish, Rekha, Siju Sunny, Baiju Santhosh, Irshad, Kunhikrishnan, Kottayam Ramesh, and Tamil actor Yogi Babu in significant roles. The film boasts cinematography by Neeraj Revi, editing by Johnkutty, and music composed by Ankit Menon. It is co-produced by Prithviraj Productions and E4 Entertainment.





