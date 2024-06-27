Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    Guruvayoor Ambalanadayil on OTT: Prithviraj Sukumaran, Basil Joseph's comedy drama is out on THIS platform

    The recent comedy-drama film "Guruvayoorambala Nadayil," starring Prithviraj Sukumaran and Basil Joseph, has emerged as a blockbuster, reportedly grossing over Rs 90 crore globally. It has now been released on OTT platforms for wider audience access.

    Guruvayoor Ambalanadayil on OTT: Prithviraj Sukumaran, Basil Joseph's comedy drama is out on disney plus hotstar anr
    Author
    Aishwarya Nair
    First Published Jun 27, 2024, 10:50 AM IST

    The recent blockbuster "Guruvayoor Ambalanadayil," featuring Prithviraj Sukumaran and Basil Joseph, has reportedly raked in over Rs 90 crore globally. Now, this comedy-drama has made its debut on OTT platform Disney+ Hotstar. The producers of the movie have revealed that viewers residing outside India can enjoy it on platforms like Manorama Max and Simply South since Disney+ Hotstar is not available to them.

    According to Sacnilk, the film earned Rs 47.58 crore in 4th week in India. The film directed by Vipin Das was released on May 16. 

    "Guruvayoorambala Nadayil," written by Deepu Pradeep, features Nikhila Vimal, Anaswara Rajan, Jagadish, Rekha, Siju Sunny, Baiju Santhosh, Irshad, Kunhikrishnan, Kottayam Ramesh, and Tamil actor Yogi Babu in significant roles. The film boasts cinematography by Neeraj Revi, editing by Johnkutty, and music composed by Ankit Menon. It is co-produced by Prithviraj Productions and E4 Entertainment.


     

    Last Updated Jun 27, 2024, 10:50 AM IST
    Latest Videos
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Kalki 2898 AD: Vijay Deverakonda, Dalquer Salmaan to have cameos? Here's what we know ATG

    Kalki 2898 AD: Vijay Deverakonda, Dulquer Salmaan to have cameos? Here's what we know

    Bigg Boss OTT 3: Sana Maqbul threatens legal action as starvation TWIST shock contestants; Read on ATG

    Bigg Boss OTT 3: Sana Maqbul threatens legal action as starvation TWIST shock contestants; Read on

    WATCH: Nagarjuna meets and hugs disable fan after his guards pushed him says, 'Humari galti...' RKK

    WATCH: Nagarjuna meets and hugs disable fan after his guards pushed him says, 'Humari galti...'

    Video Prithviraj Sukumaran buys Rs 3 Crore Porsche 911 GT3 RBA

    Video: Prithviraj Sukumaran buys Rs 3 Crore Porsche 911 GT3

    Shilpa Shetty, Raj Kundra release first statement after being accused in cheating case RKK

    Shilpa Shetty, Raj Kundra release first statement after being accused in cheating case

    Recent Stories

    Kerala Lottery Results Karunya Plus KN-528 June 27 2024: Check today's winning ticket, prize money HERE anr

    Kerala Lottery Results Karunya Plus KN-528 June 27 2024: Check today's winning ticket, prize money HERE

    US expresses concern over growing anti-conversion laws, hate speech in India (WATCH) AJR

    US expresses concern over growing anti-conversion laws, hate speech in India (WATCH)

    Kalki 2898 AD: Vijay Deverakonda, Dalquer Salmaan to have cameos? Here's what we know ATG

    Kalki 2898 AD: Vijay Deverakonda, Dulquer Salmaan to have cameos? Here's what we know

    Kolkata Gold Price Today, June 27: Price of 10gm gold DROPS; check ATG

    Kolkata Gold Price Today, June 27: Price of 10gm gold DROPS; check

    Kerala: User development fee hiked in Thiruvananthapuram Airport; Check details anr

    Kerala: User development fee hiked in Thiruvananthapuram Airport; Check details

    Recent Videos

    Rain brings respite to Delhi heat, monsoon showers expected soon (WATCH) AJR

    Rain brings respite to Delhi heat, monsoon showers expected soon (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Chhattisgarh Man deliberately crushes cow calf with car in Bilaspur; disturbing video goes viral (WATCH) AJR

    Chhattisgarh: Man deliberately crushes cow calf with car in Bilaspur; disturbing video goes viral (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Rajeev Chandrasekhar EXCLUSIVE: 'No intention to walk away, I see politics as public service' [WATCH] anr

    Rajeev Chandrasekhar EXCLUSIVE: 'No intention to walk away, I see politics as public service' [WATCH]

    Video Icon
    Rare moment shows Buckingham Palace visitor cracking Royal Guard's stiff upper lip! (WATCH) AJR

    Rare moment shows Buckingham Palace visitor cracking Royal Guard's stiff upper lip! (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Masked gang attacks Kerala youths on Salem-Kochi National Highway; vandalizes car anr

    Masked gang attacks Kerala youths on Salem-Kochi National Highway; vandalizes car

    Video Icon