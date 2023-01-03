Guru Randhawa, Shehnaaz Gill starrer much-awaited song Moon Rise first look poster out; fans 'Can't Wait'

Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    The poster look of the anticipated Punjabi romantic song Moon Rise from the Man Of The Moon album is out now. It features the singer and diva striking an adorable pose. Now, fans have gotten really pumped up after watching the poster look of Moon Rise.

    It is exciting news for the ardent fans of global heart-throb Guru Randhawa and soon-to-be debutant Bollywood diva Shehnaaz Gill. After gaining critical acclaim for the Moon Rise audio visualizer from Man Of The Moon album, Guru Randhawa is ready to surprise his fans and audiences with the music video of this romantic Punjabi track. 

    After winning the hearts of fans and netizens globally with banger and soulful tracks from the Man Of The Moon album, the globally prominent singer and heart-throb Guru Randhawa is all set to give his fans the sweetest surprise with the highly-anticipated music video of the Moon Rise song which has been on loop amidst music lovers and fanatics. 

    For those unaware, the song is from his Man Of The Moon album. This album has several soulful tracks like Signs, Rona Rona, Faayaah Faayaah, and so on. The album is a musical treat for fans who have missed listening to Guru's Punjabi romantic tracks. Now talking about Moon Rise, the song has really catchy beats and beautiful lyrics penned by Guru Randhawa himself. Recently, fans saw Guru and Shehnaaz Gill's sweet interaction at a party and ever since then, they started demanding a collaboration between the singer and TV icon. This song is one of the best gifts for fans who had wanted this collaboration to happen. The music video will be releasing on January 10, 2023. It is one of the first songs that will be released this year.

    The poster look of the song is out now. It features Guru Randhawa and Shehnaaz Gill striking a romantic and adorable pose with each other. As soon as Guru Randhawa posted the poster on his official Instagram handle, many fans flooded the comments section.

    "Wow. Thanks for giving us beautiful new year gift! We are so excited," said a fan. "Kinne sohne lagde," said another fan. "This is going to be a blockbuster," a fan said. "Beautiful on screen chemistry Shehnaaz x Guru," a fan shared. "This is gonna be superhit. All the best, Shehnaaz. I know it will be damn," shared a fan. "Can’t wait," added a social media user.

