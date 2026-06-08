K-pop group Le Sserafim and Indian pop star Guru Randhawa have released a global remix of 'Boompala'. The track blends K-pop with Punjabi pop and marks Randhawa's first venture into the K-pop scene and Le Sserafim's first Indian collaboration.

In a landmark moment for global music, K-pop sensation Le Sserafim has collaborated with hitmaker Guru Randhawa for the official global remix of their chart-busting single 'Boompala'. The collaboration marks Randhawa's first official venture into the K-pop universe and also the first time Le Sserafim has worked with an Indian artist.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

Facilitated by Warner Music India, the remix arrives amid the global success of Le Sserafim's second studio album, 'Pureflow' pt. 1, which was released in May 2026. The album earned the five-piece group, which consists of Kim Chaewon, Sakura, Huh Yunjin, Kazuha and Hong Eunchae, their fifth consecutive Top 10 entry on the Billboard 200, debuting at No. 10 and securing No. 1 on Billboard's Top Album Sales chart.

A Cross-Continental Festival Anthem

The original version of 'Boompala', built on a vibrant Latin-house sound and sampling the globally recognised hit 'Macarena', generated strong momentum by entering the U.S. Billboard Bubbling Under Hot 100 chart at No. 10.

The newly released remix transforms the song into a cross-continental festival anthem, blending Le Sserafim's dynamic K-pop energy with Randhawa's signature Punjabi pop style.

Artists Share Their Excitement

Speaking about the collaboration, Randhawa said, "Le Sserafim is incredible and 'Boompala' already has an infectious energy that reminds me of the massive, celebratory vibe we love in India. Bringing a touch of my signature style to a Latin-house K-pop track sampling 'Macarena' felt like a beautiful masterpiece. I can't wait for fans worldwide to dance to this."

Expressing their excitement, Le Sserafim said, "We are absolutely thrilled to collaborate with Guru Randhawa. When we created 'Boompala', our goal was to bring people together across different generations and cultures through a shared, festival-like energy. Guru's incredible Indian artistry brought an entirely new, vibrant life to the track. It's an honour to connect with our fans in India and around the world through this special cross-cultural celebration."

A Borderless Celebration

Known as one of the most-streamed Punjabi artists globally, Randhawa has steadily expanded his international footprint through collaborations with artists including Pitbull, Jay Sean, The Chainsmokers, Rick Ross and French Montana.

The 'Boompala' remix extends the themes of fear, growth and self-discovery explored in 'Pureflow' pt. 1 while promoting inclusivity and connection across cultures.

Featuring lyrics in Korean, English, Spanish and Punjabi, the track combines global influences into a borderless celebration designed to resonate with audiences worldwide.

The official remix of 'Boompala' (feat. Guru Randhawa) is now available on major streaming platforms across the globe.