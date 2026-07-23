TVK supporters celebrated the release of Vijay's 'Jana Nayagan' in Villupuram with Pongal festivities. The film, delayed by seven months, saw fans perform milk 'abhishekam' on Vijay's cut-out and distribute free tickets to the public.

Supporters of the Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) celebrated the theatrical release of 'Jana Nayagan', starring Tamil Nadu Chief Minister and TVK president Vijay, with traditional Pongal festivities at the Kasi Amman Theatre in the Vikravandi area of Villupuram district on Thursday. The film, which was originally scheduled for release on January 9 during the Pongal festival earlier this year, finally reached theatres after a delay of nearly seven months, prompting celebrations by fans and party workers across the state.

Grand Celebrations in Villupuram

At the Kasi Amman Theatre, TVK functionaries led by Villupuram South-West District Secretary Vadivel performed a traditional Pongal ceremony at the theatre entrance. Fans also carried out a milk 'abhishekam' of Vijay's cut-out, danced to songs from the film, and marked the occasion with enthusiastic celebrations.

As part of the release-day events, the organisers distributed free movie tickets to members of the Narikuravar community and members of the public, inviting them to watch the film at the theatre.

About the Film and Cast

Directed by H Vinoth, 'Jana Nayagan', along with Vijay, features an ensemble cast including Mamitha Baiju, Prakash Raj, Bobby Deol, Gautham Vasudev Menon, Priyamani and Narain. The film has music by Anirudh Ravichander, cinematography by Sathyan Sooryan, editing by Pradeep E Ragav and production design by V Selvakumar.

Vijay's Political Foray

Over a career spanning more than three decades, Vijay established himself as one of Indian cinema's biggest stars with films including Leo, Bigil, Ghilli and Pokkiri. The political action drama is reported to be Vijay's 'final' film before he shifts his full focus to his political career. (ANI)