Salman Khan appealed to students protesting the NEET-UG paper leak to return home, citing PM Modi's tweet as a sign of action. He also urged activist Sonam Wangchuk to end his 26-day hunger strike, reassuring them their concerns are being addressed.

Salman Khan Appeals to Students and Sonam Wangchuk

Joining the growing list of prominent voices addressing the ongoing educational crisis and student demonstrations in Delhi, Bollywood actor Salman Khan on Thursday appealed directly to protesting students and climate activist Sonam Wangchuk. Emphasising that student welfare remains paramount and pointing to Prime Minister Narendra Modi's recent intervention on paper leaks, Khan urged the youth to return home and asked Wangchuk to end his 26-day hunger strike.

Khan sought to reassure students that their safety and academic future are being taken seriously, pointing to the Prime Minister's tweet as a sign of forthcoming strict action against paper leak perpetrators. Posting on his X handle, Salman wrote, "The students are at top priority, educationally n security-wise, so they need not worry and have their parents worried for them. The Honorable Prime Minister has tweeted, and I am sure that he will take strict action against all those people who are responsible for this leak. So students, plz go back to your parents n homes."

Reaching out personally to activist Sonam Wangchuk, who is currently hospitalised at Medanta on the 26th day of his hunger strike, Khan offered a lighthearted personal gesture ("will send u food from home") while urging him to prioritise his health. "Sonam, it's done, bro. Don't extend this. Keep the spirit for another day if there be a need, which I doubt, n eat something. If u want, will send u food from home," he posted on X.

Actor Praises Peaceful Protest, Warns Against Politicisation

His remarks come amid nationwide protests over the alleged NEET-UG 2026 paper leak, which led to the cancellation of the examination, student suicides, and demands for accountability and reforms. A day earlier, Salman had described the paper leak as a "very serious issue" and praised students for coming together to demand a better educational system. In a post on Instagram on Wednesday, he also expressed concern over reports of violence during the protests. "It was such a peaceful movement; I feel so sad that it had to take a violent turn. My heart goes out to the students and their families who were hurt. Paper leak is a very serious issue, and I am glad to know n see that the kids of our country have come together for a better educational system, and their parents supported them," he wrote.

The actor commended the students' peaceful approach and commitment to education, adding, "I truly appreciate the stand they have taken, showing dedication, sincerity, and keenness to study hard n make their future and a greater, educated India. This andolan, this protest, is the right way to go abt it, n the students have done this peacefully. So courageous and brave. Driven and motivated towards education, this generation will make India proud." Salman also stressed that the movement should remain focused on students rather than politics. "This issue is between the students and the educational system, it should not be hijacked politically, the credit should only go to the students of our country, and I am sure the government will also give them all the support n make it a stronger educational system. It's a win-win situation. Hoping n praying for a positive decision. God bless all of you who wanna be educated," he wrote.

The actor further said that education should become India's next major priority. "Education should be the next trend and fashion, and should get trendier n more fashionable yr by yr, itna k bahar se log come to India to study and India becomes an educational hub," he said.

Delhi High Court to Hear PIL on Protest Violence

Meanwhile, the Delhi High Court on Thursday agreed to hear on Friday a Public Interest Litigation (PIL) seeking a National Investigation Agency (NIA) probe into the July 20 "Sansad Chalo" protest over the alleged NEET paper leak. According to the petition, protests over the alleged paper leak began at Jantar Mantar on June 6, 2026, and culminated in the July 20 march. The plea seeks the transfer of all FIRs related to the incident to a specialised investigating agency and action against those allegedly involved in the violence. The petition alleges that the protest turned violent, leading to stone-pelting, injuries to police personnel, attacks on journalists, damage to public and private property, obstruction of emergency services and attempts to move towards Parliament House. (ANI)