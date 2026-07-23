Apple TV has recruited world-famous couples therapist Esther Perel for its first dating series, 'The Last Person on Earth'. The show is a social experiment where polar opposite couples are brought together to see if they attract.

Apple's First Foray into Relationship Genre

Apple TV has recruited world-famous couples therapist and 'The Invite' consultant Esther Perel to lead dating series 'The Last Person on Earth', Apple's first foray into the relationship genre, reported Variety.

According to the outlet, in 'The Last Person on Earth', Perel and a team of matchmakers will bring together couples who appear to be polar opposites before embarking on an adventure in one of the world's most romantic and remote destinations. Billed as a social experiment amid increasing levels of polarisation and social isolation, the show will then explore across eight episodes whether opposites really do attract.

About Host Esther Perel

Perel is a Belgian psychotherapist and a New York Times bestselling author who fronts the popular Where Should We Begin? podcast, which combines live recordings of her therapy sessions with anonymous couples alongside Perel's reflections. She recently consulted on Olivia Wilde's A24 movie 'The Invite', about a struggling married couple who host an awkward dinner party for the couple upstairs.

A 'Bold Exploration' of Relationships

"Over the course of my career as a couples therapist, one truth has become undeniable: love may crave closeness, but desire is fueled by otherness," said Perel as quoted by Variety.

"The Last Person on Earth is a bold exploration of relationships that challenges everything we assume about compatibility; inviting people to drop the checklist and embrace dating as an adventure into the unknown. When we choose to step outside the narrow boundaries of what feels familiar or safe, passionate love stories can flourish," added Perel as quoted by Variety.

Production Details

'The Last Person on Earth' has been commissioned out of Jay Hunt's Apple TV Europe team and is produced by Fremantle-backed UK indie Boldprint Studios, which is run by former Channel 4 entertainment boss Phil Harris. Harris is executive producing with Dan Gray and Lou Hutchinson, with Josh Jacobs as series director. Olly Lambert is director on the series.