Entertainment

Sidhu Moosewala's 58-years-old mother delivers baby boy

Sidhu Moosewala’s mother, Charan Kaur, has given birth to a baby boy. The late singer’s father, Balkaur Singh, took to Instagram to share a photo and confirm the news.

While According to rumours, his mother is 58 and his father is 60. He captioned the photograph in Punjabi.

It roughly translates as "With the blessings of millions of souls who love Shubdeep, the Almighty has placed Shubh's younger brother in our bag."

"The family is well thanks to Waheguru's blessings, and we are grateful to everyone of our well-wishers for their affection."

Moosewala, who fought unsuccessfully for the Punjab Assembly elections on a Congress ticket from Mansa in 2022, was brutally murdered on May 29, the same year.

On May 29, 2022, assailants fatally shot him in his car in Jawaharke village, Mansa district.

In May 2022, a gang of assassins shot and killed the musician in Mansa, Punjab. Despite being transferred to the hospital, he died of his injuries before receiving treatment.

Since Sidhu Moosewala’s murder, his parents and fans have been leading a movement to seek justice for the singer.

