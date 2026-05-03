Gunfire claims near Kapil Sharma’s Kap’s Cafe in Canada have sparked concern online after viral social media posts alleged threats linked to the Lawrence Bishnoi gang. Authorities and media outlets are yet to officially verify the claims.

Fresh claims linked to alleged gang activity around comedian-actor Kapil Sharma’s café in Canada have once again triggered concern online. According to viral social media posts, a firing incident recently took place near Kap’s Cafe in Surrey, British Columbia, an establishment associated with the comedian. The reports claim that shots were fired at a restaurant located adjacent to the café, intensifying fears over repeated threats allegedly tied to the Lawrence Bishnoi gang.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

The claims began circulating through screenshots of a Facebook post allegedly shared by an account named “Tyson Bishnoi Jora Sidhu.” The post reportedly warned Kapil Sharma and the café owner to “fall in line,” while threatening consequences if the warnings were ignored. However, there has been no official confirmation from Canadian authorities or Kapil Sharma’s team regarding the authenticity of these claims.

Viral Threat Claims Raise Alarm

According to the viral posts, the latest firing incident occurred near a “Chai Sutta Bar” outlet situated close to Kap’s Cafe in Surrey. The alleged threats have quickly spread across social media platforms, leading to growing speculation around Sharma’s safety and the security of businesses connected to him in Canada.

At present, the claims remain unverified. Several media outlets, including News18, have reported that they could not independently confirm whether the social media posts were genuine or directly connected to any criminal network.

Repeated Attacks Since 2025

The latest controversy comes against the backdrop of multiple incidents targeting Kap’s Cafe since 2025. The first reported firing took place on July 10, 2025, only days after the café opened in Surrey, British Columbia. Shots were allegedly fired at the property and nearby buildings, though no injuries were reported.

A second attack followed on August 7, 2025, when multiple rounds were reportedly fired again at the same location. The situation escalated further in October 2025, when the café was allegedly targeted for a third time within four months. Reports at the time claimed that individuals linked to the Lawrence Bishnoi gang took responsibility through social media posts.

Ongoing Security Concerns

With repeated incidents and fresh online claims emerging once again, concerns surrounding the safety of Kapil Sharma’s café continue to grow. While authorities have not yet issued a fresh statement, the recurring reports have kept the matter under public scrutiny.